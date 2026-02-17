Mama Hospitality: Mary Lou's Launches Aspen Pop-Up

The Visionary Hospitality Concept Makes its Snowside Debut at Hotel Jerome Auberge Collection

ASPEN, CO / ACCESS Newswire / February 17, 2026 / Hospitality hotspot Mary Lou's is making its way west for the first time with a highly anticipated 2-day takeover of Bad Harriet at Hotel Jerome, Auberge Collection from February 20-21. The Mary Lou's x Bad Harriet pop-up will bring Mary Lou's signature Studio 54 supper club glamour and high-octane nightlife to the slopes in Aspen during peak ski season and the Palm Tree Festival weekend.

Mary Lou's x Bad Harriet Aspen Rendering

Recently celebrating its 1 year anniversary in its flagship location in Palm Beach and a buzzy new outpost in Miami, Mary Lou's is making a stylish splash in the hospitality industry and it-crowd circles for its charismatic blend of opulent design, theatrical supper club ambience and live entertainment flair, with high profile figures such as Michael Jordan, Jalen Hurts, Venus Williams, Miles Teller, Tom Brady, Alix Earle, Rory McIlroy, Brooks Nader and Dustin Johnson all flocking to the exclusive, sought-after destination.

This Mary Lou's pop-up at Bad Harriet marks the first time the concept from Mama Hospitality has gone west beyond its East Coast footprint in Palm Beach, Miami and the Hamptons, planting the seeds for a more permanent locale for the in-demand player. With the cult DJ duo Sofi Tukker also on board for music curation, Mary Lou's cultural and nightlife cachet will be set to turn up Aspen's apres crowd for 2 nights only.

"Aspen has been on our radar since the inception of Mary Lou's. It's a market that naturally aligns with our community. Expanding into meaningful leisure markets where there is true crossover with our audience is core to Mama Hospitality's growth strategy. Partnering with best-in-class operators like Auberge and the iconic Hotel Jerome makes this next chapter even more special. We have deep personal ties to Aspen, it's a place my partner has worked in for over a decade and somewhere I've spent countless winter and summer seasons, so bringing Mary Lou's here feels both strategic and personal. The brand's balance of elevated design, thoughtful programming, and vibrant nightlife is a natural fit for Aspen's evolving hospitality landscape, and we're excited to introduce our community to this next step in the Mary Lou's story," said Alex Melillo, Co-Founder and CEO of Mama Hospitality.

The Takeover : February 20-21, 2026

Located at Hotel Jerome, Auberge Collection, Mary Lou's will transform the cocktail institution Bad Harriet beneath the historic Aspen Times building into an immersive speakeasy infused with Mary Lou's signature essence of playful luxury, surprises and "a sense of ridiculousness" revelry inspired by the bar's namesake and muse Mary Lou Curtis - a legendary figure in Palm Beach society from the 70s and 80s beloved for her vivacity and trendsetting style.

Named after the wife of the resort's original developer, Jerome B. Wheeler, Bad Harriet similarly aims to honor powerful women throughout history through its intimate craft cocktail experience, making it the perfect location and alignment for Mary Lou's to celebrate the space's legacy and bold, trendsetting women overall. The Mary Lou's takeover will showcase exclusive performances by maesic on Friday 20th and viral DJ duo Beachcrimes on Saturday 21st, signature craft cocktails such as 'Espress Yourself' and 'Daddy's Girl' on the menu, plus a curated dining experience with Mary Lou's classics, including a Big Mac style burger and chicken nuggets with caviar , making it a go-to for in-the-know Aspen locals and visitors over the weekend.

Due to anticipated high demand and limited availability, reservations are recommended. More details on capacity, food & beverage minimums and special packages to be announced.

For more information, visit @MaryLousPB on Instagram, or visit mary-lous.com . For more from Hotel Jerome & Bad Harriet, visit @HotelJeromeAuberge and @BadHarriet on Instagram, or auberge.com/hoteljerome .



HI-RES RENDERINGS AVAILABLE HERE



###

PRESS INQUIRIES

For high-res imagery, event details and bookings contact:

SEQUEL | marylous@sequel-inc.com

About Mary Lou's

Mary Lou's is a refined cocktail lounge and entertainment epicenter reimagining luxury hospitality through a modern lens of irreverence, style, and indulgence. Conceived by acclaimed hospitality innovators Alex Melillo, Joe Cervasio, and Topher Grubb, the concept first made waves in Palm Beach and expands to Montauk in Summer 2025. An homage to the golden era of '70s and '80s Palm Beach opulence-and to its namesake, iconoclast, businesswoman, and grandmother of co-founder Alex Melillo - Mary Lou Curtis - Mary Lou's blends vintage charm with forward-thinking hedonism to create a lush escape that defies expectations. Each outpost is a sensuous sanctuary where light fare cuisine, handcrafted cocktails and world-class entertainment converge under one roof - every detail, every interaction is designed to feel warm, polished, and effortlessly elegant. An evening at Mary Lou's - much like the woman who inspired it all -promises to be anything but ordinary, as you never know who or what you may experience. Embracing a philosophy that leans into the absurdly fabulous, Mary Lou's programming can best be described as "expect the unexpected," reinforcing a commitment to playful irreverence and a sense of "ridiculousness" that Curtis herself would celebrate.

Welcome to Mary Lou's. Nothing is as it seems. For more information, please visit www.marylouspb.com. You can also find Mary Lou's on Instagram @MaryLousPB @MaryLousMiami.

About Bad Harriet

A cocktail institution nestled beneath the historic Aspen Times building, Bad Harriet offers a bespoke experience defined by innovation and craft. Under the care of our master alchemists, guests can expect bold, handcrafted libations and bites in an intimate, immersive setting. Named after the wife of the resort's original developer, Jerome B. Wheeler, Bad Harriet honors powerful women throughout history and continues to redefine Aspen's cocktail culture.

About Hotel Jerome, Auberge Collection

Located in the heart of Aspen, Hotel Jerome, Auberge Collection, is one of the great hotels of the American West. The 137-year-old historic landmark, listed in the National Register of Historic Places, offers luxurious, contemporary accommodations and modern amenities that pay homage to the property's iconic mountain spirit. The hotel's two luxurious Residential Penthouses offer everything from private elevator entrances to spectacular mountain views. Sophisticated amenities include the legendary J-Bar, lauded as an Aspen institution; Michelin Guide-recommended Prospect; the après-ski favorite, the Living Room bar and lounge; the sultry underground speakeasy, Bad Harriet; the award-winning Yarrow spa; state-of-the-art fitness facilities; a ski concierge; and a heated outdoor pool and hot tub overlooking Aspen Mountain.

For more information: auberge.com/hotel-jerome

Follow Hotel Jerome on Facebook and Instagram @HotelJeromeAuberge

About Auberge Collection

Auberge Collection is a portfolio of extraordinary hotels, resorts, residences and private clubs. While each property is unique, all share a crafted approach to luxury and bring the soul of the locale to life through captivating design, exceptional cuisine, innovative wellbeing, and gracious yet unobtrusive service. With 30 one-of-a-kind hotels, resorts, and residences, Auberge invites guests to create unforgettable stories in some of the world's most desirable destinations.

For more information: auberge.com

Connect with Auberge Collection on Instagram , TikTok , Facebook , and LinkedIn @Auberge and AlwaysAuberge

SOURCE: Mama Hospitality

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/mary-lous-launches-aspen-pop-up-1137907