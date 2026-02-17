C2 Blockchain Inc: C2 Blockchain Reports Increase in DOG Holdings to 674,050,407 Coins

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / February 17, 2026 / C2 Blockchain Inc. (OTCID:CBLO), a blockchain infrastructure and digital asset treasury company, today announced that its corporate holdings of DOG (Bitcoin) have increased to 674,050,407 DOG, compared to 600,085,932 DOG previously reported.

The increase reflects the acquisition of 73,964,475 additional DOG (Bitcoin), representing approximately 12.3% growth relative to the Company's previously disclosed holdings.

DOG (Bitcoin) is a digital asset issued through the Bitcoin Runes protocol and operates directly on the Bitcoin network. The Company's DOG holdings are custodied with Kraken. Coin balances are independently verifiable through public blockchain data, and the Company provides additional transparency through its treasury dashboard at C2DOG.com.

"We continue to execute our digital asset treasury strategy within our established capital allocation and risk management framework," said Levi Jacobson, Chief Executive Officer of C2 Blockchain Inc. "We evaluate digital asset holdings as part of our broader balance sheet strategy."

Digital Asset Treasury Framework

C2 Blockchain incorporates digital assets as part of its broader treasury management strategy. The Company evaluates acquisitions based on capital availability, liquidity considerations, custody arrangements, regulatory developments, and overall market conditions.

The Company may increase, decrease, or otherwise adjust its digital asset holdings depending on business needs, capital requirements, or market factors.

Financial Reporting Considerations

Digital assets, including DOG (Bitcoin), are accounted for in accordance with applicable U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Under current accounting standards, digital assets may be subject to fair value measurement or other remeasurement requirements. As a result, fluctuations in the market price of DOG (Bitcoin) may impact the Company's reported financial results in future reporting periods.

The Company will provide appropriate disclosures regarding digital asset valuation and accounting treatment in its periodic filings.

About DOG (Bitcoin)

DOG (Bitcoin) is a digital asset issued via the Bitcoin Runes protocol and operates directly on Bitcoin's base layer.

About C2 Blockchain Inc.

C2 Blockchain Inc. (OTCID:CBLO) is a publicly traded blockchain infrastructure and digital asset treasury company. The Company focuses on digital asset treasury management, Bitcoin-related infrastructure initiatives, and participation in blockchain-native ecosystems within a public-market governance framework.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's digital asset strategy, capital allocation plans, accumulation intentions, and future business initiatives.

These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation: digital asset price volatility; changes in accounting standards; regulatory developments; liquidity constraints; custody, cybersecurity, or operational risks; capital market conditions; and other risks described in the Company's filings available on OTCMarkets.com.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

