QNX to Showcase the Software Building Blocks Powering Next-Generation Robotics and Physical AI at Embedded World 2026

Development platform, real-time humanoid robot, and hands-on workshops round out QNX's critical enabling role in robotics systems

WATERLOO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / February 17, 2026 / QNX, a division of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB), today announced it will showcase a powerful lineup of mission-critical innovations at Embedded World 2026, taking place March 10 - 12, 2026 in Nuremberg, Germany.

As industries move beyond traditional robotics and automation to embrace Physical AI, where machines perceive, reason, learn and autonomously interact with the world, the need for a deterministic, real-time software foundation becomes critical and marks a fundamental change in how intelligent machines are built.

In response to this emerging trend, the business will spotlight its QNX General Embedded Development Platform (GEDP), alongside a QNX-powered humanoid demonstrating the importance of real-time determinism and fault-tolerant operation for next-generation 'intelligent' industrial and autonomous robots. Complementing these product showcases, QNX will also host two hands-on QNX Everywhere developer workshops, giving engineers the opportunity to build a QNX-powered application and experience the company's real-time operating system technologies in action.

On-site demos include:

QNX General Embedded Development Platform

An interactive demo designed to show how developers can rapidly build, test, and deploy mission-critical robotics applications using QNX's deterministic real-time operating system technologies. As robotics transition from task-specific automation to Physical AI systems, developers need platforms that eliminate uncertainty. QNX GEDP provides a deterministic, unified environment for software-defined embedded software development, enabling robotics innovators to bring advanced functionality to market faster while meeting ever-evolving yet stringent safety and security requirements, ensuring advanced intelligence is paired with predictable, safe physical behavior.

Humanoid Robot

Powered by QNX, a next-generation humanoid robot that picks up randomly placed objects from one tray, transferring them to another, simultaneously controlling and coordinating two robot arms and performing camera-based tasks. This provides a real-world example of QNX's reliability in industrial automation environments, and visitors can see firsthand how QNX technology delivers deterministic control, predictable motion, and factory-floor robustness.

Developer Desktop

The QNX Everywhere Developer Desktop demo shows the self-hosted development environment anyone can use today to develop, build, and run QNX software using the same Linux tools, utilities, and workflows they already know, eliminating traditional host/target complexity and making it dramatically easier to reuse existing open-source components. The demo shows how quickly Linux software can be brought into QNX, with multiple tools and utilities recompiled from Linux source without any change, and QNX's open source dashboard that tracks availability of the most popular packages.

Digital Factory Automation with Robotic Arm

The 'Digital' factory environment will showcase how QNX technology can accelerate the development and deployment of software-defined industrial embedded systems. The Digital Factory Automation demo focuses on how QNX powers production-ready mission-critical industrial systems while helping to accelerate development cycles with digital twins and more.

QNX Everywhere

Attendees will be given insight into the incredible progress the QNX Everywhere initiative has made - which aims to expand global developer access to QNX technology - and the chance to discover what's next. Featuring an interactive mini robotic arm that attendees can control to play games and win prizes, updates on academic collaborations and plans for nurturing future talent and ecosystem growth, QNX Everywhere continues to champion free, open-source collaboration for the developer community.

"Mission-critical industries depend on software that works, every time. As robotics systems assume more autonomous roles, unpredictability is simply not an option," said Carsten Hurasky, SVP and CMO at QNX. "Physical AI demands platforms that deliver deterministic behavior in the real world which is why the next generation of intelligent robots need QNX at their core. Embedded World gives engineers and developers a rare opportunity to see firsthand what reliability, fault tolerance and real-time performance look like in action. We look forward to demonstrating how these foundational capabilities translate into consistent behavior, operational reliability and the confidence required to move projects quickly from concept to deployment."

Bringing together engineers, system architects, product leaders, and technology innovators from across the international embedded ecosystem, Embedded World features the latest advancements in embedded hardware, operating systems, software design, M2M communications, real-time processing, displays, and safety-critical technologies.

Visit QNX in Hall 4, Booth Number 4-544 or schedule a meeting with a spokesperson here.

-ENDS-

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides enterprises and governments the intelligent software and services that power the world around us. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company's high-performance foundational software enables major automakers and industrial giants alike to unlock transformative applications, drive new revenue streams and launch innovative business models, all without sacrificing safety, security, and reliability. With a deep heritage in Secure Communications, BlackBerry delivers operational resiliency with a comprehensive, highly secure, and extensively certified portfolio for mobile fortification, mission-critical communications, and critical events management.

About QNX

QNX, a division of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB), enhances the human experience and amplifies technology-driven industries, providing a trusted foundation for software-defined businesses to thrive. The business leads the way in delivering safe and secure operating systems, hypervisors, middleware, solutions, and development tools, along with support and services delivered by trusted embedded software experts. QNX technology has been deployed in the world's most critical embedded systems, including more than 275 million vehicles on the road today. QNX software is trusted across industries including automotive, medical devices, industrial controls, robotics, commercial vehicles, rail, and aerospace and defense. Founded in 1980, QNX is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. Learn more at qnx.com.

©2025 BlackBerry Limited. Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design, QNX and the QNX logo design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

Media Contacts:

BlackBerry Media Relations

+1 (519) 597-7273

mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

SOURCE: QNX

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/qnx-to-showcase-the-software-building-blocks-powering-next-generation-r-1137792