Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2026) - Corcel Exploration Inc. (CSE: CRCL) (OTCQB: CRLEF) (the "Company" or "Corcel") today announced the appointment of Thy Truong to the Board of Directors, replacing Oliver Friesen effective immediately.

Corcel would like to thank Mr. Friesen for his guidance and meaningful contributions during his tenure on the Board and wishes him every success in his future endeavors.

Thy Truong is a Chartered Professional Accountant with more than ten years of experience in public accounting and the mining industry. Ms. Truong. currently serves as Director of FP&A, Tax, and Internal Controls at Vizsla Silver Corp. and CFO of Tarachi Gold Corp., where she supports financial planning, governance, and day-to-day decision-making across the organizations. She graduated Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in business administration from Fairleigh Dickinson University, Vancouver and was a part of the Global Scholar Program (Academic Honours).

"On behalf of the Board, I am pleased to welcome Thy to Corcel," commented Jon Ward, CEO and Director of Corcel Exploration Inc. "Thy brings a technical accounting background with a proven track record in financial planning, governance, and internal controls. Her experience in public accounting and supporting resource companies will be invaluable as we continue to advance the Yuma King copper-gold asset in Arizona."

The Company also announces that it has granted 200,000 incentive stock options exercisable at $0.22 for a period of 5 years, in accordance with its stock option plan.

About Corcel Exploration Inc.

Corcel is a mineral resource company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties throughout North America. The Company has entered a long-term lease agreement to acquire the Yuma King Copper-Gold project in Arizona, which spans a district-scale land position of 3,200 hectares comprising 515 unpatented federal mining claims in the Ellsworth Mining District, including the past-producing Yuma Mine which saw underground production of copper, lead, gold and silver between 1940 and 1963. The Company also holds an option to acquire a 100% undivided right, title, and interest in and to the Peak gold exploration project and holds a 100% interest in the Willow copper project. For more information, please visit our website at https://corcelexploration.com/.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance, business prospects or opportunities that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management made in light of management's experience and perception of historical trends. Assumptions may prove to be incorrect and actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "forecast", "potential", "target", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements".

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to materially differ from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: material adverse changes, unexpected changes in laws, rules or regulations, or their enforcement by applicable authorities; the failure of parties to contracts with the company to perform as agreed; social or labour unrest; changes in commodity prices; and the failure of exploration programs or studies to deliver anticipated results or results that would justify and support continued exploration, studies, development or operations. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included herein should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

