Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2026) - Cascadia Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: CAM) (OTCQB: CAMNF) ("Cascadia") will be exhibiting at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) 2026 Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 1st to Wednesday, March 4th, 2026.

Stop by to learn more about our projects and check out some of the core from our recent drilling at our Carmacks Property:

Corporate Booth, Investors Exchange #3126 - March 1 st to 4 th

Core Shack Booth #3106 - March 1st & 2nd

About PDAC

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 26,000 attendees in person in 2026, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry.

For more information and/or to register for the conference, please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention.

About Cascadia

Cascadia's flagship asset is the 177 km2 Carmacks Project, located within in central Yukon, Canada, 35 km southeast of the past producing Minto Mine. The road-accessible Carmacks Project has a Measured and Indicated Resource containing 651 Mlbs of copper and 302 koz of gold (36.3 million tonnes grading 0.81% copper, 0.26 g/t gold, 3.23 g/t silver and 0.01% molybdenum) or 1.07% copper equivalent. A 2023 preliminary economic assessment demonstrated positive economic potential, with a $330.1 M post-tax NPV(5%) and 38% after-tax IRR at $4.25/lb copper and $2,000/oz gold.

Cascadia also has a pipeline of discovery stage copper-gold properties throughout the Yukon Stikine Terrane including its Catch Property, which hosts a copper-gold porphyry discovery where inaugural drill results returned broad intervals of mineralization (116.60 m of 0.31% copper with 0.30 g/t gold). High-grade copper and gold mineralization is found at surface over 5 km long trend, with grab samples returning peak values of 3.88% copper, 1,065 g/t gold, and 267 g/t silver. Readers are cautioned that grab samples are selective by nature and are not necessarily representative of the grade of mineralization on the property.

Copper equivalent calculations for the Carmacks Deposit use metal prices of US$4.00/lb for copper, US$2,500/oz for gold, US$30/oz for silver and US$20/lb for molybdenum. Recovery factors of 82% for copper, 70% for gold, 69% for silver and 70% for molybdenum were used, based on recovery projections from the 2023 PEA study.

The technical information in this news release has been approved by Andrew Carne, P.Eng., VP Corporate Development for Cascadia and a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

On behalf of Cascadia Minerals Ltd.

Graham Downs, President and CEO

