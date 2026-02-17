EQS-News: African Leaders Malaria Alliance (ALMA) / Key word(s): Financing

The 2025 Africa Malaria Progress Report reveals 270.8 million cases and nearly 600,000 deaths; It warns of potential resurgence, as Heads of State and Government urge increased domestic resource mobilisation, call on partners to honour their commitments, and demand a renewed World Bank Malaria Booster Programme ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia, February 17, 2026/APO Group/ -- Against a backdrop of stalled progress, declining international funding, and intensifying threats, African Heads of State and Government today issued a unified call for a new era of malaria financing at the 39th African Union Summit in Ethiopia. The African Union Malaria Progress Report 2025, presented by President Advocate Duma Gideon Boko of the Republic of Botswana and Chair of the African Leaders Malaria Alliance (ALMA) ( www.ALMA2030.org ), warns that without urgent action, the continent risks losing decades of hard-won gains against the disease. Urgent action required as perfect storm intensifies The 2025 report reveals that African Union Member States accounted for 270.8 million malaria cases (96% of the global total) and 594,119 deaths (97% of the global total) in 2024. Progress has stalled since 2015, and only five Member States have achieved the 2025 Catalytic Framework targets for reducing malaria incidence or mortality by 75%. These targets are part of the AU Catalytic Framework to End AIDS, TB and Eliminate Malaria in Africa by 2030. The report warns that a 30% reduction in funding will result in 640 million fewer insecticide-treated nets, 146 million additional malaria cases, 397,000 additional deaths (75% among children under five), and a loss of $37 billion in GDP by 2030. Without urgent action, the report warns that malaria could resurge significantly, with cases potentially exceeding 400 million per year and deaths surpassing one million annually. "The perfect storm of converging crises threatening malaria elimination has intensified. Official Development Assistance for health in Africa has declined by 70% in just four years, and the Eighth Replenishment of the Global Fund fell significantly short of its $18 billion target. We cannot allow these challenges to reverse decades of progress that have prevented 1.64 billion cases and saved 12.4 million lives since 2000." ~ President Advocate Duma Gideon Boko, Republic of Botswana, Chair of ALMA A new era of financing as Africa takes the lead In response to the funding crisis, African leaders reaffirmed their commitment to domestic resource mobilisation, innovative financing and the development of national health financing sustainability plans. The report highlights that End Malaria Councils and Funds in 12 countries have now mobilised over $200 million through public-private partnerships, demonstrating the power of multisectoral collaboration. Establishing public-private partnerships is essential for delivering sustainable financing. These partnerships can unlock new investments, propelling progress not only toward malaria elimination but also toward universal health coverage. A whole-of-society approach, engaging the private sector, philanthropic foundations, high-net-worth individuals and the diaspora through a public private health accelerator, will reinforce domestic commitments and deliver a win-win partnership. Countries across the continent are stepping up with increased domestic financing commitments for malaria in 2025. Leaders called on global partners to honour their commitments, renew the World Bank's Malaria Booster Programme, and align support with national strategies. The original World Bank Malaria Booster Programme (2005-2010) committed over $1 billion with transformative results. Today, African leaders are urging a renewed programme to close funding gaps, deploy next-generation tools, strengthen community health worker programmes, and build climate-resilient health systems. Investing in malaria in this way will also strengthen primary health care, making our health systems more resilient to shock and put us on a path to defeating other health challenges such as neglected tropical diseases. "Our approach has spanned the full spectrum of what it takes to beat this disease. Tanzania has invested in world-class research and is home to the Ifakara Health Institute, where our scientists are working at the frontier of new technologies, including gene drive-an innovative approach that aims to ensure mosquitoes can no longer transmit the malaria parasite. This is African science, conducted by African researchers, addressing an African challenge." ~ H.E. Samia Suluhu Hassan, President of the United Republic of Tanzania New, powerful next-generation tools gaining ground Despite the challenges, the report highlights significant progress in deploying innovative tools. In 2025, 74% of insecticide-treated nets distributed across Africa were next-generation dual active-ingredient nets, up from just 20% in 2023. These nets are 45% more effective than pyrethroid-only nets against resistant mosquitoes. Twenty-four countries have now introduced WHO-approved malaria vaccines for children under five, with 28.3 million doses distributed in 2025, up from 10.5 million in 2024. Additionally, WHO prequalified two spatial repellent products in 2025, marking the first new vector control intervention introduced in decades. A record 22 countries planned to implement seasonal malaria chemoprevention in 2025. The malaria innovation pipeline remains stronger than ever. Promoting health sovereignty through local manufacturing Leaders emphasised the importance of local manufacturing to ensure affordability, access, and supply chain resilience. Currently, Africa imports 99% of vaccines and 95% of medicines. The report highlights that Nigeria has entered into partnerships for local production of antimalarial treatments and rapid diagnostic tests, and is working to establish the first Africa-manufactured next-generation nets. The African Medicines Agency, with 31 countries now ratified, and Regional Economic Communities are harmonising regulatory frameworks to accelerate the registration of new commodities across the continent. "Full deployment of existing and new tools, combined with full funding, could save over 13.2 million lives over the next 15 years and boost African economies by over $140 billion. Every dollar invested in the Global Fund delivers $19 in returns. We have the tools. We need the resources." ~ Dr. Michael Adekunle Charles, CEO, RBM Partnership to End Malaria What must be done The Heads of State and Government issued a clear call to action, urging all Member States to treat malaria as a central pillar of health sovereignty and economic transformation, protect and increase domestic and external funding, and fully implement the priorities of the Catalytic Framework through a Big Push Against Malaria. Leaders called on international partners to fulfil commitments, align support with national strategies, and invest in the tools and systems that will secure a malaria-free future. They emphasised that the path ahead is challenging. Nevertheless, with determined leadership, the smart use of data, and sustained investment, Africa can bend the curve towards elimination and ensure that future generations grow up free from the threat of malaria. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Leaders Malaria Alliance (ALMA). 