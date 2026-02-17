Provides excellent end of day comfort even on day 30, helping patients stay in contact lenses † comfortably 1

Designed for aging eyes, the Water Gradient Material offers 3x greater surface lubricity and at least 5x softer lens surface 2-3**

Commercially available for Eye Care Professionals in the U.S. to meet the evolving visual needs of astigmatic presbyopes

Alcon (SIX/NYSE: ALC), the global leader in eye care dedicated to helping people see brilliantly, today announced the U.S. launch of TOTAL30Multifocal for Astigmatism, the world's only multifocal toric contact lens with Water Gradient Technology, helping patients stay in lenses comfortably,as their vision changes from standard correction to age-related presbyopia.1 These lenses provide excellent end-of-day comfort with wearers rating nearly 8/10, even on day 30, providing patients clear, seamless and stable vision at all distances, near through far.1 The lenses are now available across the U.S., enabling Eye Care Professionals (ECPs) to offer them to patients nationwide.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260215914204/en/

TOTAL30 Multifocal for Astigmatism, a one-month replacement contact lenses for presbyopic patients with astigmatism.

"With the introduction of TOTAL30 Multifocal for Astigmatism, Alcon is unlocking new possibilities with contact lens innovation," said Kristen Brotherson, VP, General Manager U.S. Vision Care, at Alcon. "As the world's only Water Gradient multifocal toric contact lens, this launch expands our industry-leading portfolio and demonstrates our commitment to solving some of the most complex vision challenges. By uniting advanced material science with proven optical design, we're delivering a new contact lens option for ECPs who have been waiting to better serve their presbyopic patients with astigmatism."

As the contact lens patient population ages, the need for multifocal toric contact lenses continues to grow. However, the current multifocal toric segment remains underdeveloped, offering ECPs limited contact lens options to recommend. Presently, contact lens drop-out rate is four times higher in presbyopes versus wearers below age 40 due to comfort.4-6 Astigmatic presbyopic patients also have fewer choices to stay in contact lenses. These factors contribute to the lower adoption rate of multifocal toric contact lenses just 7% of astigmatic presbyopes are prescribed contact lenses only.7

TOTAL30 Multifocal for Astigmatism contact lenses combine unique lens material and leading optical designs to provide astigmatic presbyopes with unmatched benefits at a comfortable price, including:

Water Gradient Material: Featuring nearly 100% water at the surface, so nothing touches the eye but a gentle cushion of moisture. 8-9

so nothing touches the eye but a gentle cushion of moisture. PRECISION PROFILE : The leading optical design for presbyopia correction in the world. 1,10

: The leading optical design for presbyopia correction in the world. PRECISION BALANCE 8|4 : Delivering the on-eye stability astigmats need for consistent, stable vision. 1,10

: Delivering the on-eye stability astigmats need for consistent, stable vision. CELLIGENT Technology: The biomimetic contact lens surface that helps resist bacteria and lipid deposits, providing patients with an inherently clean lens. 11-14+

clean lens. UV Blocking and Blue-Violet Light Filtering: TOTAL30 is the only monthly replacement contact lens family providing Ultraviolet blockingand Blue-Violet Light filtration.

In clinical assessments, patients wearing TOTAL30Multifocal for Astigmatism reported clear 20/20 vision, offering seamless vision at all distances for early, moderate and advanced presbyopia.1 Most notably, ECPs also rated ease of fit 9/10 and the broad range of diopters accommodates nearly 90% of astigmatic presbyopes.10,15 Additionally, the PRECISION PROFILE and PRECISION BALANCE 8|4 innovations made meaningful contributions to the reported 97% success rate for first-lens fit.10

"The lens provides excellent stability on the eye, which makes the fitting process straightforward," said April L. Jasper OD, FAAO, Advance Eyecare Specialists.1,10 "It has been especially rewarding to see patients who were considering dropping out of contact lenses feel confident wearing them again. With the broad parameter range available, I can fit the vast majority of my astigmatic presbyopes right in the chair, making a meaningful difference for both my patients and my practice. This is a welcome addition to the TOTAL30 Family of Lenses allowing me to offer the complete portfolio to all of my patients' unique needs."

TOTAL30 Multifocal for Astigmatism is now available in the U.S. and will soon be launched in limited international markets in 2026.

For more information, ECPs can visit MyAlcon.com.

About TOTAL30Multifocal for Astigmatism Contact Lenses

TOTAL30Multifocal for Astigmatism contact lenses are designed for astigmatic people with presbyopia and are intended to be used on a monthly replacement schedule. See product instructions for complete wear, care, and safety information. The contact lenses are available with a full power range of +6.00 D to -10.00 D (in 0.25 D steps), three ADD powers (Low, Med, High) and Cylinder Offerings: 0.75, 1.25, 1.75. In most markets, TOTAL30Multifocal for Astigmatism contact lenses are medical devices that must be prescribed by an Eye Care Professional.

About Presbyopia

Much like adjusting the focus on a camera, the natural lens within the eye of people under 40 years of age changes shape to properly focus on objects at different distances. As the eye ages, it loses its ability to adjust, resulting in diminished up-close vision. Presbyopia develops gradually, with most people developing symptoms by their early to mid-40s. The most common symptoms of presbyopia are blurred vision at normal reading distance, including while wearing normal glasses or contact lenses, headaches, eyestrain and fatigue while reading or doing close-up work. Nearly everyone experiences presbyopia; scientists believe this to be a natural part of aging that cannot be prevented; however, there are many treatment options for presbyopia including bifocals, reading glasses, and multifocal contact lenses.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "commitment," "look forward," "maintain," "plan," "goal," "seek," "target," "assume," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties and risks that are difficult to predict. Some of these factors are discussed in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 20-F. Should one or more of these uncertainties or risks materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date they are made, and we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Alcon

Alcon helps people see brilliantly. As the global leader in eye care with a heritage spanning over 75 years, we offer the broadest portfolio of products to enhance sight and improve people's lives. Our Surgical and Vision Care products touch the lives of more than 260 million people in over 140 countries each year living with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, retinal diseases and refractive errors. Our more than 25,000 associates are enhancing the quality of life through innovative products, partnerships with Eye Care Professionals and programs that advance access to quality eye care. Learn more at www.alcon.com.

^Rated after at least 12 hours of wear.

†Toric contact lens wearers with presbyopia can wear Multifocal Toric lenses; hyperopic and myopic lens wearers with presbyopia can wear Multifocal lenses.

*Based on critical coefficient of friction as measured by nano-tribometer ("worn" lenses were worn on-eye for a full wearing schedule: 14 days for ACUVUE OASYS^, 30 days for Biofinity^, ACUVUE VITA^, Bausch Lomb ULTRA^); p<0.05.

**Based on surface modulus measured with AFM nanoindentation ("worn" lenses were worn on-eye for a full wearing schedule: 14 days for ACUVUE OASYS^, 30 days for Biofinity^, ACUVUE VITA^, Bausch Lomb ULTRA^); p<0.05.

+Based on in vitro measurements of unworn lenses.

UV absorbing contact lenses are NOT substitutes for protective UV absorbing eyewear, such as UV absorbing goggles or sunglasses because they do not completely cover the eye and surrounding area. The patient should continue to use UV absorbing eyewear as directed.

Filtering of HEV light (HEVL) by contact lenses has not been demonstrated to confer any health benefit to the user, including but not limited to retinal protection, protection from cataract progression, reduced eye strain, improved contrast, improved acuity, reduced glare, improved low light vision, or improved circadian rhythm sleep cycle. Consult your eye care professional for more information.

References

Based on a clinical performance evaluation of TOTAL30 Multifocal for Astigmatism contact lenses; Alcon data on file, 2025. REF-27092. Surface lubricity testing of lehfilcon A and commercial lenses using nano-tribometer; Alcon data on file, 2021. Laboratory analysis of surface modulus of lehfilcon A and commercial lenses using atomic force microscope; Alcon data on file, 2021. Presbyopia Fact Pack. Alcon data on file, 2021; REF-27827. Naroo SA, Nagra M, Retallic N. Exploring contact lens opportunities for patients above the age of 40 years. Cont Lens Anterior Eye.2022;45(6):101599. doi.org/10.1016/j.clae.2022.101599. Multi-sponsor Surveys, Inc. 2022 Syndicated Study of the U.S. Consumer Contact Lens Market. Based on an online survey of 152 Eye Care Professionals in US; Alcon data on file, 2024. In vitro analysis of lehfilcon A contact lenses outermost surface softness and correlation with water content; Alcon data on file, 2021. In vitro analysis of lens oxygen permeability, water content, and surface imaging; Alcon data on file, 2021. Based on a clinical performance evaluation of TOTAL30 Multifocal for Astigmatism contact lenses; Alcon data on file, 2025. REF-27332. Shi X, Cantu-Crouch D, Sharma V, et al. Surface characterization of a silicone hydrogel contact lens having bioinspired 2-methacryloyloxyethylphosphorylcholine polymer layer in hydrated state. Colloids Surf B: Biointerfaces. March 2021;199:111539. In vitro evaluation of bacterial adherence in commercial sphere lenses: Alcon data on file, 2020. In vitro evaluation of bacterial biofilm in commercial sphere lenses: Alcon data on file, 2020. Ishihara K, Fukazawa K, Sharma V, Liang S, et al. Antifouling silicone hydrogel contact lenses with a bioinspired 2-methacryloyloxyethylphosphorylcholine polymer surface. ACS Omega. 2021;6:7058-7067. Luensmann D. Toric Lens Prescription Coverage in a Presbyopic Population. Centre for Ocular Research and Education, University of Waterloo, Waterloo, ON Canada. October 2021.

Connect with us on

Facebook

LinkedIn

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260215914204/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Daniel Cravens, Allen Trang

+ 41 589 112 110 (Geneva)

+ 1 817 615 2789 (Fort Worth)

investor.relations@alcon.com



Media Relations

Steven Smith

+ 41 589 112 111 (Geneva)

+ 1 817 551 8057 (Fort Worth)

globalmedia.relations@alcon.com

