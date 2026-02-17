Powered by Cinemo CORE, Spotify is now available natively in current Škoda Enyaq models and across all Škoda Elroq models

Cinemo, a global leader and highly innovative one-stop-shop provider for fully integrated digital media products, partnered with Škoda to bring a native Spotify experience to the Škoda Enyaq models with software versions 4.x and 5.x and all Elroq models, offering drivers and passengers seamless access to music, podcasts and audiobooks directly from the vehicle's infotainment system.

Powered by Cinemo CORE, Spotify is now integrated natively into Škoda's existing infotainment system, allowing users to launch and enjoy the audio streaming service directly from the center display. In addition to the convenience, the integration further enhances the in-car audio experience, delivering a more premium listening performance for both drivers and passengers.

Cinemo and Škoda achieved an efficient go-to-market launch while maintaining the highest standards of quality, safety, and ideal user experience.

"This is the outcome of a long-lasting and close partnership and collaboration between the two companies, striving to always deliver the most intuitive and easy-to-use experience to Škoda users," said Petr Kabelka, Connectivity New Businesses Lead, Škoda Auto.

"We're proud to support Škoda with a Spotify rollout ensuring performance, compliance, and long-term reliability, that is now available to users via their infotainment software update," said Tristan Kleiner, VP Legal Director Business Development at Cinemo.

About Škoda Auto

Škoda Auto

is successfully steering through the new decade with the Next Level Škoda Strategy;

aims to become one of the top three best-selling brands in Europe by the end of the decade by offering its customers the best of both worlds through a range of attractive BEV, hybrid ICE products;

effectively exploits the potential in important growth markets such as India, Vietnam and the ASEAN region;

currently offers customers 12 passenger car model ranges: Fabia, Scala, Octavia, Superb, Kamiq, Karoq, Kodiaq, Elroq, Enyaq, Slavia, Kylaq and Kushaq;

delivered more than 1,040,000 vehicles to customers worldwide in 2025;

has been part of the Volkswagen Group, one of the world's most successful car manufacturers, for more than 30 years;

is part of Brand Group CORE, an organisational merger of the Volkswagen Group's volume brands, with the aim of achieving joint growth and significantly increasing the overall efficiency of all five volume brands;

independently develops and produces components such as MEB battery systems, engines and transmissions for other Volkswagen Group brands;

operates three production plants in the Czech Republic; has production capacities in China, Slovakia and India, mostly through group partnerships, as well as in Vietnam and Ukraine in cooperation with a local partner;

employs around 40,000 people worldwide and is active in almost 100 markets.

About Cinemo

Cinemo is a global provider of innovative infotainment products designed to create seamless digital media experiences. Its portfolio features award-winning, fully integrated, system-agnostic solutions that combine low footprint with high performance and quality.

Founded in 2008, Cinemo provides world-leading digital media solutions for the highly demanding automotive market. Trusted by more than 40 market-leading OEMs and over 20 tier-1 suppliers, Cinemo has a strong track record of industry firsts.

By leveraging its field-proven digital media, cloud, and AI technologies, Cinemo has expanded its range to create the first open cloud ecosystem that connects devices, content, and users.

Cinemo's global team of innovative thinkers, representing over 40 nationalities, is dedicated to driving continuous growth and developing digital media solutions that create value for our customers and partners.

Further information is available at www.cinemo.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260217302364/en/

Contacts:

Press contacts

Cinemo Martina Oerther, Marketing Director (moerther@cinemo.com)