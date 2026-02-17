Webull Corporation: Webull to Release Fourth Quarter 2025 Results on March 4, 2026

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Webull Corporation (NASDAQ: BULL) today announced that it will release its fourth quarter 2025 earnings results after market close on March 4, 2026. On that day, the management team will host a conference call to discuss the Company's results at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Investors may access the conference call and accompanying presentation on the Company's website at www.webullcorp.com/investor-relations. For those unable to listen to the conference call, a recorded version will be made available for replay.

Details of the conference call are as follows:

URL:

https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=Uo79nQaz

Participant Dial-in (North America Toll Free): 1-866-652-5200

International Participant Dial-in: 1-412-317-6060

About Webull Corporation

Webull Corporation (NASDAQ: BULL) owns and operates Webull, a leading digital investment platform built on next-generation global infrastructure. Through its global network of licensed brokerages, Webull offers investment services in 14 markets across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Webull serves more than 25 million registered users globally, providing retail investors with 24/7 access to global financial markets. Users can put investment strategies to work by trading global stocks, ETFs, options, futures, fractional shares, and digital assets through Webull's trading platform, which seamlessly integrates market data and information, its user community, and investor education resources. Learn more at http://www.webullcorp.com. You may also access certain information on Webull and its securities on the website of the SEC at http://www.sec.gov, where Webull will, among others, be filing reports, such as Reports on Form 6-K and its Annual Report on Form 20-F.

Webull Investor Relations

ir@webullcorp.com

Webull Media Relations

5W Public Relations

Nicholas Koulermos

webull@5wpr.com

(212) 999-5585

