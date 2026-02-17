NANO-X IMAGING LTD: Nanox to Showcase Nanox.ARC Live in Europe for First Time and Present New AI Capabilities at ECR 2026

Live demonstrations of the Nanox.ARC will feature at the ECR booth #425 in Hall X4

Oral presentation by Dr. Nogah Shabshin to present data on potential role of digital tomosynthesis in lung cancer screening

Oral presentation by Dr. Orit Wimpfheimer to explore how Nanox AI transforms routine CT scans into tools for early detection of cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis and fatty liver disease

Poster presentations to highlight new clinical data from ADOPT study featuring AI bone solution

PETACH TIKVA, Israel, Feb. 17, 2026 - NANO-X IMAGING LTD ("Nanox" or the "Company", Nasdaq: NNOX), an innovative medical imaging technology company, today announced that it will showcase its Nanox.ARC digital tomosynthesis system live in Europe for the first time and present new AI solutions in development at the European Congress of Radiology (ECR), taking place March 4-8, 2026 in Vienna, Austria.

The Nanox.ARC is a CE-marked and FDA-cleared, multi-source digital tomosynthesis system that makes 3D imaging possible in more places, at a lower cost and significantly reduced radiation dose than traditional CT. Nanox.ARC's smaller footprint and simplified installation requirements make it well-suited to a range of European healthcare settings, from major medical centers to community clinics. Software upgrades and new capabilities can be added remotely following regulatory clearances.

Live demonstrations of the Nanox.ARC will be featured at booth #425 (Hall X4) every 30 minutes. The Company will present new clinical data on the potential role of digital tomosynthesis in lung cancer screening and demonstrate the Nanox.ARC's TAP2D cloud-enabled image enhancement, recently FDA-cleared.

Nanox will also showcase Nanox.AI's FDA-cleared solutions that analyze routine CT scans for indicators of chronic diseases - AI Cardiac solution (HealthCCSng) and AI Bone solution (HealthOST), both of which have also received CE Mark certification, as well as AI Liver solution (HealthFLD). Additionally, Nanox will present two new AI solutions under development for aortic valve calcification and body composition measurement. Poster presentations will feature new data from the ADOPT study conducted at National Health Service hospitals in the United Kingdom, demonstrating the impact of AI-enabled vertebral fracture identification on clinical workflows and treatment recommendations.

"Presenting the Nanox.ARC live in Europe for the first time, a year after receiving CE Mark certification, represents a significant milestone in our European market expansion," said Erez Meltzer, CEO and Acting Chairman of Nanox. "European healthcare systems need advanced imaging solutions that can operate beyond major medical centers, and that is exactly what the Nanox.ARC was designed to do. At ECR 2026, we will highlight new AI capabilities and clinical evidence demonstrating the performance of the capabilities of the Nanox.ARC in lung cancer screening, as shown in clinical studies. We remain focused on making high-quality imaging more affordable, more accessible and available at scale with our end-to-end imaging solutions."

Nanox representatives will be available throughout ECR 2026 for product demonstrations and discussions of clinical data and collaboration opportunities.

Schedule a meeting at booth #425





More details about Nanox's ECR 2026 presentations and events are as follows:

Oral Presentation: The potential role of Digital Tomosynthesis in improving the efficiency of Lung Cancer Screening at reduced radiation doses, costs and radiologists burden

Nogah Shabshin, MD (Medical Director, ARC Division of Nanox)

Nogah Shabshin, MD (Medical Director, ARC Division of Nanox) Location: Research Stage 6

Research Stage 6 Session Title: RPS 304 - Hot Topic: AI-driven lung cancer screening

RPS 304 - Hot Topic: AI-driven lung cancer screening Session Day/Time: Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 11:30 am - 12:30 pm CET

Oral Presentation: Activating Latent Data to Promote Early Detection: The Role of AI in CT Imaging

Orit Wimpfheimer, MD (Chief Medical Officer of Nanox)

Orit Wimpfheimer, MD (Chief Medical Officer of Nanox) Location: AI Theatre (Level -2, Room D1)

AI Theatre (Level -2, Room D1) Session Title: AI-IND 2 - AI Lightning Talks 2

AI-IND 2 - AI Lightning Talks 2 Session Day/Time: Wednesday, March 4, 2026, at 11:00 am - 12:00 pm CET

Poster Presentation: Tomosynthesis Augmented Projection (TAP2D) vs Conventional Chest Radiography as a Supplement to Digital Tomosynthesis: A Pilot Study

Nogah Shabshin, MD (Medical Director, ARC Division of Nanox)

Nogah Shabshin, MD (Medical Director, ARC Division of Nanox) Location: EPOS Area, Level -2

Poster Presentation: Tomosynthesis Augmented Projection (TAP2D) vs Conventional [Musculoskeletal] Radiography as a Supplement to Digital Tomosynthesis: A Pilot Study

Nogah Shabshin, MD (Medical Director, ARC Division of Nanox)

Nogah Shabshin, MD (Medical Director, ARC Division of Nanox) Location: EPOS Area, Level -2

Poster Presentation: Comparison of radiology augmented vs asynchronous implementation of AI enabled Vertebral Fracture reporting

Orit Wimpfheimer, MD (Chief Medical Officer of Nanox)

Orit Wimpfheimer, MD (Chief Medical Officer of Nanox) Location: EPOS Area, Level -2

Poster Presentation: Impact of AI-enabled vertebral fracture (VF) identification on Fracture Liaison Service (FLS) Key Performance Indicators (KPIS) and treatment recommendations

Orit Wimpfheimer, MD (Chief Medical Officer of Nanox)

Orit Wimpfheimer, MD (Chief Medical Officer of Nanox) Location: EPOS Area, Level -2

Cocktail Event

Location: Altia Skybar (57 Lounge, 58th Floor)

Altia Skybar (57 Lounge, 58th Floor) Day/Time: Thursday, March 5, 2026, at 5:30-7:30 pm CET

Thursday, March 5, 2026, at 5:30-7:30 pm CET Presentation to be given by Emilio Quaia, MD (Professor of Radiology, University of Padova)

Registration Link

About Nanox

Nanox (NASDAQ: NNOX) is focused on driving the world's transition to preventive health care by delivering an integrated, end-to-end medical imaging and healthcare services platform.

Nanox combines affordable imaging hardware, advanced AI-based solutions, cloud-based software, access to remote radiology, health IT solutions, and a marketplace to enable earlier detection, improved clinical efficiency, and broader access to care.

Nanox's vision is to expand the reach of medical imaging both within and beyond traditional hospital settings by providing a seamless solution from scan to interpretation and beyond. By leveraging proprietary digital X-ray technology, AI-driven analytics, and a clinically driven approach, Nanox aims to enhance the efficiency of routine imaging workflows, support early detection of disease, and improve patient outcomes.

The Nanox ecosystem includes Nanox.ARC, a cost-effective, 3D multi-source digital tomosynthesis imaging system designed for ease of use and scalability; Nanox.AI, a suite of AI-based algorithms that augment the interpretation of routine CT imaging to identify early signs often associated with chronic disease; Nanox.CLOUD, a cloud-based platform for secure data management, storage, and advanced imaging analytics; Nanox.MARKETPLACE and USARAD Holdings, which provide access to remote radiology and cardiology experts and comprehensive teleradiology services; and Nanox Health IT, which combines deep healthcare IT expertise with leading technology partners to deliver RIS, PACS, AI, dictation, and secure infrastructure solutions that streamline workflows and support safer, more efficient care delivery.

By integrating imaging technology, AI, cloud infrastructure, clinical expertise, a marketplace, and health information technology, Nanox seeks to lower barriers to adoption, improve utilization, and advance preventive care worldwide. For more information, please visit www.nanox.vision

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to the initiation, timing, progress and results of the Company's research and development, manufacturing, and commercialization activities with respect to its X-ray source technology and the Nanox.ARC, the ability to realize the expected benefits of its recent acquisitions and the projected business prospects of the Company and the acquired companies. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "can," "might," "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "should," "could," "expect," "predict," "potential," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on information the Company has when those statements are made or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include: risks related to (i) Nanox's ability to complete development of the Nanox System; (ii) Nanox's ability to successfully demonstrate the feasibility of its technology for commercial applications; (iii) Nanox's expectations regarding the necessity of, timing of filing for, and receipt and maintenance of, regulatory clearances or approvals regarding its technology, the Nanox.ARC and Nanox.CLOUD from regulatory agencies worldwide and its ongoing compliance with applicable quality standards and regulatory requirements; (iv) Nanox's ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the acquisitions, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, brand recognition, the ability of the acquired companies to grow and manage growth profitably and retain their key employees; (v) Nanox's ability to enter into and maintain commercially reasonable arrangements with third-party manufacturers and suppliers to manufacture the Nanox.ARC; (vi) the market acceptance of the Nanox System and the proposed pay-per-scan business model; (vii) Nanox's expectations regarding collaborations with third-parties and their potential benefits; (viii) Nanox's ability to conduct business globally; (ix) changes in global, political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory forces; (x) risks related to the current war between Israel and Hamas and any worsening of the situation in Israel; (xi) risks related to business interruptions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic or similar public health crises, among other things; and (xii) potential litigation associated with our transactions.

For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause Nanox's actual results to differ from those contained in the Forward-Looking Statements, see the section titled "Risk Factors" in Nanox's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The reader should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements included in this press release. Except as required by law, Nanox undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in the Company's expectations.

