Palo Alto Networks, Inc.: Palo Alto Networks Announces Intent to Acquire Koi to Secure the Agentic Endpoint

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As AI transforms workforce productivity, it has created a dangerous, unmanaged attack surface on every endpoint. These AI agents and tools-the "Agentic Endpoint"-operate with deep access to sensitive data, unrestricted permissions, and the ability to perform nearly any action, yet bypass traditional security controls. To close this gap, Palo Alto Networks® (NASDAQ: PANW) today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Koi, the pioneer of Agentic Endpoint Security, giving enterprises the power to finally see and protect the AI-native ecosystem that defines modern work.

The New Imperative: Agentic Endpoint Security

Traditional security was built to stop malicious files, but modern AI agents and tools can actively read, write, and move data. Attackers are chaining exploits in agent frameworks - from authentication bypass to API-based remote code execution - while spoofing agent identities and hijacking credentials to weaponize trusted automation. The endpoint attack surface is also evolving beyond traditional executables, with extensions, plugins, packages, scripts and model artifacts increasingly shaping endpoint behavior outside centralized oversight. Agents accelerate and operationalize this shift, compounding risk at machine speed. This rapid shift has created a critical new blind spot in traditional approaches to security, requiring a new category of protection: Agentic Endpoint Security.

After the close of the acquisition, Koi's Agentic Endpoint Security will extend to Palo Alto Networks' Prisma AIRS, its leading AI security platform. This integration will broaden coverage across critical AI-driven operations. Concurrently, it will enhance Cortex XDR®'s endpoint security solution providing significant visibility into the AI attack surface to improve security policy and malware prevention. This will ensure these critical capabilities are readily available to customers, allowing them to deploy agentic tools with confidence.

Lee Klarich, Chief Product & Technology Officer, at Palo Alto Networks.

"AI agents and tools are the ultimate insiders. They have full access to your systems and data, but operate entirely outside the view of traditional security controls. By acquiring Koi, we will be closing this gap and setting a new standard for endpoint security. We will give our customers the visibility and control required to safely harness the power of AI-ensuring that every agent, plugin, and script is governed, verified, and secure."

Amit Assaraf, CEO and Co-Founder of Koi.

"We founded Koi to secure the next frontier of risk. In an agentic-first world, traditional solutions are blind. Joining forces with Palo Alto Networks will allow us to scale our technology to the world's largest organizations, delivering protection that makes work on the modern AI-native endpoint secure by design."

Investor Call Details

Palo Alto Networks will provide further details regarding this announcement on its Q2 FY2026 earnings call, scheduled for February 17, 2026 at 1:30pm PT. A live video webcast of the call will be accessible from the Investors section of the Palo Alto Networks website at investors.paloaltonetworks.com

