Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 17.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Bio-Milliardenmarkt: Steht Organto vor der Neubewertung?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.02.2026 13:42 Uhr
34 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Earnings

COLDWATER, Mich., Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink: SOMC) announced fourth quarter 2025 net income of $2,912,000, or $0.62 per share, an increase of $262,000, or 9.9%, compared to net income of $2,650,000, or $0.57 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2024. Southern earned $12,215,000, or $2.63 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2025, an increase of $1,813,000, or 17.4%, compared to net income of $10,402,000, or $2.28 per share, for the same period of 2024.

The annualized return on average assets for the years ended December 31, 2025, and December 31, 2024, was 0.77% and 0.71%, respectively. The annualized return on average equity for the years ended December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, was 10.64% and 10.07%, respectively. The tax equivalent net interest margin for the year ended December 31, 2025 was 3.22% compared to 2.98% for the same period of 2024.

John R. Waldron, President and Chief Executive Officer of Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc., stated, "We are pleased to announce another solid quarter of earnings and growth. For 2025, we achieved loan growth of 14.1%, deposit growth of 13.2% and total asset growth of 13.0%."

The allowance for credit losses totaled $15,553,000, or 1.22% of loans on December 31, 2025. Net loan charge-offs totaled $53,000 for 2025, compared to $28,000 for 2024. Non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans were 0.98% as of December 31, 2025, and 0.08% as of December 31, 2024.

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent company of Southern Michigan Bank & Trust. It operates 18 offices within Branch, Calhoun, Hillsdale, Jackson, Kalamazoo and St. Joseph Counties providing a broad range of consumer, business and wealth management services throughout the region.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the financial services industry, the economy, and Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Forward-looking statements are identifiable by words or phrases such as "expected," "begin," and other similar words or expressions. All statements with reference to a future time period are forward-looking. Management's determination of the provision and allowance for credit losses and other accounting estimates, such as the carrying value of goodwill, other real estate owned, mortgage servicing rights and the fair value of investment securities, involves judgments that are inherently forward-looking. The future effect of changes in the financial and credit markets and the national and regional economy on the banking industry, generally, and Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc., specifically, are also inherently uncertain. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("risk factors") that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc., does not update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that may arise after the date of the forward-looking statements.

SOUTHERN MICHIGAN BANCORP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except share data)

December 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents - 109,498 - 73,737
Federal funds sold 878 259
Securities available for sale, at fair value 156,220 159,320
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 62,471 60,454
Loans held-for-sale 214 995
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $15,553 - 2025, $12,782 - 2024 1,257,855 1,103,652
Premises and equipment, net 25,188 25,600
Net cash surrender value of life insurance 28,506 23,139
Goodwill 13,422 13,422
Other intangible assets, net 75 111
Other real estate owned 3,689 -
Other assets 32,461 35,866
TOTAL ASSETS - 1,690,477 - 1,496,555
LIABILITIES
Deposits:
Non-interest bearing - 224,171 - 223,583
Interest bearing 1,192,627 1,028,212
Total deposits 1,416,798 1,251,795
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and overnight borrowings 1,390 1,560
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 18,118 18,355
Other borrowings 97,900 82,900
Subordinated debentures 34,791 34,722
Total liabilities 1,568,997 1,389,332
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred stock, 100,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding - -
Common stock, $2.50 par value:
Authorized - 10,000,000 shares
Issued and outstanding - 4,623,734 shares in 2025, 4,577,107 shares in 2024 11,555 11,438
Additional paid-in capital 13,621 13,438
Retained earnings 106,716 97,462
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (10,412- (15,115-
Total shareholders' equity 121,480 107,223
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY - 1,690,477 - 1,496,555


SOUTHERN MICHIGAN BANCORP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Year Ended
December 31,
2025 2024 2025 2024
Interest income:
Loans, including fees - 19,052 - 16,628 - 72,776 - 64,376
Federal funds sold and balances with banks 823 999 3,314 4,629
Securities:
Taxable 1,404 1,376 5,810 5,889
Tax-exempt 410 318 1,498 1,222
Total interest income 21,689 19,321 83,398 76,116
Interest expense:
Deposits 7,847 7,358 30,434 29,013
Other 1,447 1,315 5,484 6,016
Total interest expense 9,294 8,673 35,918 35,029
Net interest income 12,395 10,648 47,480 41,087
Provision for credit losses 1,332 353 3,196 1,014
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 11,063 10,295 44,284 40,073
Non-interest income:
Service charges on deposit accounts 443 422 1,669 1,692
Trust fees 876 704 3,221 2,744
Net gains on loan sales 395 253 1,139 672
Earnings on life insurance assets 229 170 833 667
Gain from life insurance - - 202 -
ATM and debit card fee income 476 462 1,882 1,818
Other 230 289 831 898
Total non-interest income 2,649 2,300 9,777 8,491
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits 6,161 6,233 24,146 22,388
Occupancy, net 601 540 2,438 2,054
Equipment 553 425 2,015 1,658
Professional and outside services 575 581 2,130 2,156
Software maintenance 774 635 2,841 2,452
ATM expenses 235 212 976 841
Printing, postage, and supplies 123 97 468 510
Telecommunication expenses 91 73 314 313
Other 1,251 1,096 4,342 4,053
Total non-interest expense 10,364 9,892 39,670 36,425
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 3,348 2,703 14,391 12,139
Federal income tax provision 436 53 2,176 1,737
NET INCOME - 2,912 - 2,650 - 12,215 - 10,402
Basic Earnings Per Common Share - 0.63 - 0.57 - 2.65 - 2.28
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share 0.62 0.57 2.63 2.28
Dividends Declared Per Common Share 0.16 0.15 0.64 0.60

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/832ed605-5584-4b45-b447-75d83a032fe1


- SMBT Jackson Summit Township Branch

- -

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.