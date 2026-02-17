Inspira Technologies: Inspira Accelerates U.S. Commercial Strategy: FDA-Cleared ART100 Targets Market Adoption at AmSECT 2026 via Glo-Med Networks

RA'ANANA, Israel, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ: IINN, IINNW) ("Inspira Technologies," "Inspira," or the "Company"), a pioneer in innovative life-support and diagnostic technologies, today announced a strategic commercial showcase of its U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA")-cleared INSPIRA ART100 system. The system will be featured at the American Society of Extracorporeal Technology (AmSECT) 64th International Conference, taking place March 25-29, 2026, in Austin, Texas, at the exhibition booth of its U.S. distributor, Glo-Med Networks Inc. ("Glo-Med").

Key Commercial Highlights:

Targeting Clinical Decision Makers: The ART100 will be positioned at AmSECT, the premier global venue for perfusionists and cardiac surgical teams who directly influence hospital purchasing decisions.

Leveraging FDA Clearance: The showcase capitalizes on the ART100's FDA 510(k) clearance (received in May 2024) to validate the system's readiness for immediate clinical integration in cardiopulmonary bypass procedures.

Active Distribution Channel: The presentation via Glo-Med demonstrates an active commercial pipeline, moving beyond development into sales execution and market visibility.

"We are moving fast to translate our FDA clearance into market share. Presenting the ART100 alongside Glo-Med at AmSECT allows us to engage directly with the decision-makers who drive hospital purchasing," said Mike Hershkovitz, Global VP Sales at Inspira Technologies. "This event marks a key phase in our U.S. commercial strategy as we expand our clinical partnerships and distribution footprint."

Commercial and Clinical Inquiries Perfusion leaders, hospital administrators, and industry partners interested in scheduling a meeting with Mr. Hershkovitz during the conference are invited to contact: mike@inspirao2.com-

About the 64th AmSECT International Conference

The AmSECT International Conference is the definitive global event for perfusion technology. Taking place March 25-29, 2026, in Austin, Texas, the conference features cutting-edge medical technologies and expert-led sessions shaping the future of extracorporeal circulation and patient care.

About Inspira Technologies

Inspira Technologies is a commercial-stage medical device company specializing in advanced respiratory support and real-time blood monitoring solutions. The Company's FDA-cleared INSPIRA ART100 system is approved for cardiopulmonary bypass in the U.S. and ECMO (Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation) procedures outside the U.S and serves as a foundation for the development of the INSPIRA ART500, a next-generation system designed to deliver oxygenation while patients remain awake and spontaneously breathing. Inspira Technologies is also advancing HYLA, a proprietary blood sensor platform offering continuous, non-invasive monitoring. With multiple cleared products, a growing IP portfolio, and strategic streamlining of its operations, Inspira Technologies is increasingly positioned as an attractive platform within the life-support and MedTech landscape. For more information, visit: https://inspira-technologies.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements pursuant to U.S. federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the management of the Company only and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses benefits and advantages of the ART100 system, its active commercial pipeline, the move into sales execution and market visibility and that it is actively expanding its clinical partnerships and distribution footprint in the U.S.. These forward-looking statements and their implications are based solely on the current expectations of the Company's management and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

