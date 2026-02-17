Latin Metals Inc.: Latin Metals Announces Anticipated Closing Date for Spin-Out of Para and Auquis Copper Projects

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for release, publication, distribution or dissemination directly, or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into the United States.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latin Metals Inc. ("Latin Metals" or the "Company") - (TSXV: LMS, OTCQB: LMSQF), announces that the previously announced spin-out transaction (the "Spin-Out") of the Company's Para Copper Project (the "Para Project") and Auquis Copper Project (the "Auquis Project") into Latin Explore Inc. ("Latin Explore") by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Arrangement"), is expected to close on Wednesday, February 18, 2026. Upon closing of the Arrangement, Latin Metals shareholders ("Latin Metals Shareholders") will each receive, in exchange for each Latin Metals common share (each, a "Latin Metals Share") held prior to closing, one (1) new common share of Latin Metals (each, a "New Latin Metals Share") and approximately 0.079042221) (the "Exchange Ratio") of a Latin Explore common share (each, a "Latin Explore Share").

In order to receive the New Latin Metals Shares and Latin Explore Shares, registered Latin Metals Shareholders must complete, execute and deposit with Computershare Investor Services Inc., the depositary appointed in respect of the Arrangement, the letter of transmittal (the "Letter of Transmittal") previously mailed to the registered Latin Metals Shareholders and their respective certificate(s) / DRS advice(s) representing their Latin Metals Shares and any other required documents and instruments, all in accordance with the instructions provided in the Letter of Transmittal. The Letter of Transmittal is also available on Latin Metals' website and under Latin Metals' SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Non-registered Latin Metals Shareholders whose Latin Metals Shares are registered in the name of a broker, investment dealer, bank or other intermediary or nominee (each, an "Intermediary") should contact their Intermediary for assistance in depositing their Latin Metals Shares.

Further information on the Arrangement can be found in the Company's management information circular dated December 12, 2025 (the "Circular"), filed on the Company's website and on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Closing of the Arrangement is subject to the satisfaction or waiver of remaining conditions precedent, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

None of the securities to be issued pursuant to the Arrangement have been or will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. Any securities issued pursuant to the Arrangement are anticipated to be issued in reliance upon available exemptions from such registration requirements pursuant to section 3(a)(10) of the U.S. Securities Act and similar exemptions under applicable securities laws of any state of the United States. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Endnote:

(1) The final Exchange Ratio will be determined at closing of the Arrangement depending on, among other things, the number of then-issued and outstanding Latin Metals Shares. The Exchange Ratio of approximately 0.07904222 is based on 138,457,650 Latin Metals Shares issued and outstanding, and 10,944,000 Latin Explore Shares being distributed to Latin Metals Shareholders.

About Latin Metals

Latin Metals Inc. is a copper, gold and silver exploration company operating in Peru and Argentina under a prospect generator model, minimizing risk and dilution while maximizing discovery potential. The company secures option agreements with partners to fund exploration. This approach provides early-stage exposure to high-value mineral assets. Latin Metals is actively seeking new strategic partners to advance its portfolio.

For more information, please get in touch with Latin Metals Investor Relations at 778-683-4324 or via email at info@latin-metals.com.

