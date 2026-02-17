Providing access to currency risk management and cross-border payments solutions

Corpay, Inc.*, (NYSE: CPAY) a global leader in corporate payments, today announced that its Cross-Border business has entered into an agreement with Pramac Racing Limited, one of the most innovative teams competing in the MotoGP World Championship. Under the agreement, Corpay becomes Pramac Racing's Official Commercial Foreign Exchange (FX) Partner and a Premium Partner of the team.

Through this partnership, Pramac Racing will be able to utilise Corpay Cross Border's innovative solutions to help mitigate foreign exchange exposure from their day-to-day business needs. Additionally, Corpay Cross-Border's award-winning platform will enable them to manage their global payments from a single point of access.

"The MotoGP World Championship represents the pinnacle of motorcycle road racing, and we are honoured to be named the Official Commercial FX Partner of Prima Pramac Racing," said Brad Loder, Chief Marketing Officer, Corpay Cross-Border Solutions. "I am confident the team will benefit from access to our comprehensive FX risk management and cross-border payments solutions, together with the deep experience we have built working with elite organizations across the global sports landscape."

About Corpay

Corpay, Inc. (NYSE: CPAY) is a global S&P500 corporate payments company that helps businesses and consumers pay expenses in a simple, controlled manner. Corpay's suite of modern payment solutions help its customers better manage vehicle-related expenses (such as fueling and parking), travel expenses (e.g. hotel bookings) and payables (e.g. paying vendors). This results in our customers saving time and ultimately spending less. Corpay Cross-Border refers to a group of legal entities owned and operated by Corpay, Inc.

Corpay Payments made easy. To learn more visit www.corpay.com.

About Pramac Racing Limited

Pramac Racing is a leading team in the MotoGP World Championship, renowned for its high level of performance and commitment to excellence. After making its first appearance in MotoGP in 2002 with Honda, the team led by Paolo Campinoti switched to Ducati in 2005, becoming the factory supported team at Borgo Panigale. From 2021 to 2024 Pramac Racing was awarded the title of MotoGP Best Independent Team, most notably becoming the first privateer team to win the MotoGP Team World Championship in 2023 and winning the MotoGP Riders World Championship in 2024. In 2025 the team started its partnership with Yamaha, competing as Prima Pramac Yamaha in the MotoGP class and as BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha in Moto2.

*"Corpay" in this document primarily refers to the Cross-Border Division of Corpay, Inc. https://www.corpay.com/cross-border; a full listing of the companies that are part of Corpay Cross-Border is available here: https://www.corpay.com/compliance.

