Strategic acquisition will accelerate product-driven revenue and scale advanced cybersecurity solutions for leading enterprises

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Defy Security as a wholly owned subsidiary. Together, Defy Security and Booz Allen's global commercial business will deliver end-to-end, tech-enabled cybersecurity solutions and products for U.S. and international enterprises in financial services, health and life sciences, manufacturing, technology, energy, retail, and beyond.

Defy Security's strong customer base, sales expertise, and vendor relationships will complement Booz Allen's deep industry knowledge and advanced tradecraft capabilities across commercial and federal markets. The combination will help accelerate and scale the company's ability to deliver cyber products and services-such as Booz Allen's AI-powered malware analysis product Vellox Reverser-while preserving rigorous security, compliance, and oversight standards.

The acquisition will also support Booz Allen's growing business in the United Kingdom and European Union, providing a broader international customer base with access to advanced cyber services.

"This acquisition helps us deliver resilient cybersecurity services and technologies for leading enterprises like never before," said Andrew Turner, executive vice president and head of Booz Allen's global commercial business. "Together Booz Allen and Defy Security will unlock new market opportunities, accelerate innovation, and help our customers protect their most critical assets in an increasingly fast-paced threat environment."

Defy Security is headquartered near Pittsburgh, Penn., with an additional location in San Ramon, Calif. The company employs approximately 100 experienced cyber engineers, solution architects and salespeople.

"We founded Defy Security to reimagine the way commercial enterprises buy and scale cyber technology," said Justin Domachowski, founder and CEO of Defy. "Combining Booz Allen's deep technical qualifications and global reach with our leading cyber solutions and talent opens incredible opportunities to support global customers in new ways. We could not be more excited about the road ahead."

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of Booz Allen's fiscal year 2027 and is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Booz Allen retained AGC Partners as exclusive financial M&A advisor, PwC as accounting and tax advisor, King Spalding as legal advisor, and Oliver Wyman for strategic industry advisory services. Defy Security retained J.P. Morgan Securities LLC as exclusive financial advisor and Choate, Hall Stewart LLP as legal advisor. Defy Security is backed by Sverica Capital, a technology-focused private equity firm that partners with management teams to scale lower middle-market companies into industry leaders.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen is the advanced technology company delivering outcomes with speed for America's most critical defense, civil, and national security priorities. We build technology solutions using AI, cyber, and other cutting-edge technologies to advance and protect the nation and its citizens. By focusing on outcomes, we enable our people, customers, and their missions to succeed-accelerating the nation to realize our purpose: Empower People to Change the World

With global headquarters in McLean, Virginia, our firm employs approximately 31,600 people globally as of December 31, 2025, and had revenue of $12.0 billion for the 12 months ended March 31, 2025. To learn more, visit www.boozallen.com. (NYSE: BAH)

Media Relations: Jessica Klenk, Klenk_Jessica@bah.com

Investor Relations: Dustin Darensbourg, Investor_Relations@bah.com