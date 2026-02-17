Auri, Inc.: Black Dragon(BDGR) Invites Shareholders to Join Auri Inc in Strategic Financial Updates

DALLAS, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / February 17, 2026 / Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc. (OTC PR WIRE)(OTCID:BDGR) ("The Company") Black Dragon Resource Inc., (BDGR) and its Parent company AURI Inc (AURI), is inviting shareholders,

investors and stakeholders to join BFCVC 3 live chat on February 18, 2026

https://www.youtube.com/live/vEVQwZDwgX8?si=jfxcD7ojBY_Lm3uz

www.bfccollective.com/bfcvc

Mr. Haldar has extensive experience in Oil and Gas industry and brings his vast experience to BDGR.

"I'm excited to bring my over a decade of experience, company holdings and knowledge to BDGR. We are introducing am oil and gas logistics and trucking company, Triumph Energy Services LLC., a revenue producing company which will add and enhance the overall business portfolio of BDGR. The company's CPA is currently completing the BDGR financials which will reflect a seven-figure revenue model for BDGR. Our corporate agenda is to enhance all oil, gas, and inground reserves and other strategic opportunities for all our companies in the portfolio!" stated Bon Haldar, CEO.

"This is a very strategic move for the company, and other subsidiaries. These companies provide vertically integrated services for each group. Adding more revenue producing acquisitions for each company adds to the overall shareholders value." Explained Mr. Edward Vakser, exiting CEO.

About BDGR:

Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc. is a distributor of rare art via blockchain-based technologies, or NFT (Non-Fungible Token). The Company is proud to possess exclusive ownership and distribution rights of the world's most exclusive art from the most famous artists dating back to the Renaissance periodand a platform to share ownership of individual arts via blockchain-based technology. The goal of the company is to share rare and exclusive art with more people to inspire humanity to greater achievement, by expanding ownership potential. Art is valued only if people can see it, possess it, own it.

Forward-Looking Statements:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrestand regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

Safe Harbor Statement:

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Contact: Edward Vakser ev24903@gmail.com

Phone: (214)-418-6940

Official BlackDracos Resources Companies Inc. (BDGR) Social Media Sites

