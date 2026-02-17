Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 17.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Bio-Milliardenmarkt: Steht Organto vor der Neubewertung?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
17.02.2026 14:38 Uhr
153 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Auri, Inc.: Black Dragon(BDGR) Invites Shareholders to Join Auri Inc in Strategic Financial Updates

DALLAS, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / February 17, 2026 / Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc. (OTC PR WIRE)(OTCID:BDGR) ("The Company") Black Dragon Resource Inc., (BDGR) and its Parent company AURI Inc (AURI), is inviting shareholders,

investors and stakeholders to join BFCVC 3 live chat on February 18, 2026

https://www.youtube.com/live/vEVQwZDwgX8?si=jfxcD7ojBY_Lm3uz

www.bfccollective.com/bfcvc

Mr. Haldar has extensive experience in Oil and Gas industry and brings his vast experience to BDGR.

"I'm excited to bring my over a decade of experience, company holdings and knowledge to BDGR. We are introducing am oil and gas logistics and trucking company, Triumph Energy Services LLC., a revenue producing company which will add and enhance the overall business portfolio of BDGR. The company's CPA is currently completing the BDGR financials which will reflect a seven-figure revenue model for BDGR. Our corporate agenda is to enhance all oil, gas, and inground reserves and other strategic opportunities for all our companies in the portfolio!" stated Bon Haldar, CEO.

"This is a very strategic move for the company, and other subsidiaries. These companies provide vertically integrated services for each group. Adding more revenue producing acquisitions for each company adds to the overall shareholders value." Explained Mr. Edward Vakser, exiting CEO.

About BDGR:

Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc. is a distributor of rare art via blockchain-based technologies, or NFT (Non-Fungible Token). The Company is proud to possess exclusive ownership and distribution rights of the world's most exclusive art from the most famous artists dating back to the Renaissance periodand a platform to share ownership of individual arts via blockchain-based technology. The goal of the company is to share rare and exclusive art with more people to inspire humanity to greater achievement, by expanding ownership potential. Art is valued only if people can see it, possess it, own it.

Forward-Looking Statements:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrestand regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Certain statements set forth in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words "estimate", "project", "intend", "forecast", "anticipate", "plan", "planning", "expect", "believe", "will likely", "should", "could", "would", "may" or words or expressions of similar meaning. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results and financial position to differ materially from those included within the forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company's ability to grow its business. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's limited operating history, the limited financial resources, and domestic or global economic conditions -- activities of competitors and the presence of new or additional competition and conditions of equity markets.

Contact: Edward Vakser ev24903@gmail.com

Phone: (214)-418-6940

Official BlackDracos Resources Companies Inc. (BDGR) Social Media Sites

Twitter

https://twitter.com/BdgrDragon

Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/BDGRCommunity/

Gettr

https://gettr.com/user/blackdracos?fbclid=IwAR12bWtfNz4gT59R4p62onBe4PM-EPO9tVjIR0CAjU89zE1BGPSrC_TlpUg

Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/bdgr.dragoncommunity/

Telegram

https://t.me/joinchat/UFpBw5uoPYI1Y2Jh

Where to trade BDGR tokens

https://dex-trade.com/refcode/un30z1

https://bilaxy.com/user/register?intro=929817

SOURCE: Auri, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/black%c2%a0dragonbdgr-invites-shareholders-to-join-auri-inc-in-strategic-f-1138006

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.