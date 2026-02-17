Auri, Inc.: Auri Inc. to Present Business Initiative and Corporate Plan at BFCVC 3 - February 18, 2026, at 12:00 PM EST

Auri Inc. (OTCID: AURI) to Present Business Initiative and Corporate Plan at BFCVC 3 - February 18, 2026, at 12:00 PM EST

DALLAS, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / February 17, 2026 / Auri Inc. ("AURI"), a cutting-edge incubating holding company, continues advancing its business operations through strategic acquisitions and revenue expansion.

Auri Inc. formally invites shareholders, investors, and stakeholders to attend its featured presentation at BFCVC 3 on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, at 12:00 PM EST.

During the presentation, the Company will introduce and showcase its comprehensive business plan and corporate structure, outlining how its wholly owned subsidiaries, strategic partners, and alliances integrate under AURI as the parent company, described as "The Tip of the Spear" leading the pathway toward a NASDAQ uplisting.

Financial Growth & Outlook

Recently reported $5.7 million in additional revenues

Forecasting $7.5 million in revenues by the end of 2026

Financial disclosures to reflect a $35 million valuation of a newly acquired wholly owned subsidiary

Strategic goal of achieving a $250 million consolidated valuation in 2026

"Our team is aggressively adding revenue-producing companies. The recent additions demonstrate tremendous growth and revenue potential. Our goal is to collectively reach a $250 million valuation across Auri Inc. and its subsidiaries in 2026," stated Edward Vakser, Chairman and CEO.

Strategic Direction & NASDAQ Objective

AURI and its management team, advisors, consultants, and legal counsel are actively completing additional acquisitions to support forward movement toward filing for NASDAQ.

The Company is evaluating multiple pathways, including:

SPAC opportunities

Direct filings

S-1 registration options

Recent year-end reporting will reflect substantial revenue growth and asset expansion.

"AURI, as a holding company continues to add additional assets and revenue producing companies to qualify for NASDAQ. In addition, AURI is considering several of many available options that have been presented to me and our team. The options have expanded due to our focused push and complete set of milestones in our business plan development and. The recent year end report will also include a substantial increase in revenues and additional assets." Explained Chairman/CEO, Edward Vakser.

This week, the company will announce a new addition for the management team and the acquired companies.

Oil & Gas / Logistics Expansion

In 2025, BDGR formed an acquisition subsidiary to complete the purchase of:

A revenue-generating logistics and trucking company

Triumph Energy Services LLC

In-ground assets held by RJK Ranch Holdings

These acquisitions position BDGR to support oil and gas markets with:

Fracking sand deposits

Integrated trucking delivery services

Subsidiary & Joint Venture Developments

AURI's intellectual property, NFTs, digital assets, and licensing commitments will be integrated into its direct sales subsidiary, Starfest Direct, a division of Black Dragon Resources, Inc..

In 2026, PBS Holding, Inc. formed a joint venture marketing company with Melody Trust, LLLC to expand initiatives generating revenue through music collectibles, sports memorabilia, art merchandise, and bundled physical and digital releases.

The Company also previously announced its joint venture, Melody Production, a high-tech full-service live and studio audio, video, and staging production services company.

Rock Artist Gold Record Collection (Launching End of Q1 2026)

Starfest Direct plans to release its Rock Artist Gold Record Collection by the end of Q1 2026. The collection will feature iconic music recording artists and guitar legends including Chuck Berry, Marvin Gaye, Johnny Winter, Jimi Hendrix, Bob Dylan, Buddy Guy, B. B. King, James Brown, Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, George Jones, Bob Marley, and The Who, among others from Starfest's expanding catalog.

Customers will be able to purchase:

Framed Gold & Platinum collectibles

Bundled digital downloads

Physical vinyl or CD albums

Music apparel merchandise

"AURI Inc., structured the terms and the deals, and will continue to receive and report revenues from all its subsidiaries as part of our plan to continue upgrading trading tiers and levels, with a focused goal to qualify filing for NASDAQ" Stated Edward Vakser Chairman/CEO.

He continued: "Overall, our team has been continuing to build AURI and our portfolio of companies for the primary objective to create value for our shareholders. Mergers and Acquisitions have been a staple of our business development plan in addition to adding digital assets, in ground, and real-world assets to our holdings."

About Melody Trust

Melody Trust, Inc. www.melodytrust.com owns a music catalog consisting of over 27,000 legendary music master recordings performed by legendary Icons such as Ray Charles, Etta James, Chuck Berry, Johnny Cash, Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley, Tony Bennett, The Bee Gees, Chicago, Marvin Gaye, James Brown, Roy Orbison, Willie Nelson, Chicago, Hall and Oates, Platters, Count Basie, Tina Turner, and many other multiple platinum selling artists.

The Melody Trust music recordings have been preserved in a private vault for over 30 years and contain some of the rarest and most coveted recordings from countless Legendary Iconic Music Recording Artists.

Melody Trust was formed to protect and safeguard the royalty interests held by the music performers and music composers that produced the Melody Music catalog throughout the past century.

About AURI, Inc.

AURI Inc. is as good as gold!

AURI, Inc. (OTCID:AURI), www.aurinetwork.com is an emerging publicly traded holding company that is engaged in the development, acquisition and investments in gold and rare earth minerals, fine art, media and entertainment content, Real Estate and crypto currencies through its diverse range of subsidiaries and divisions which include BDGR, PBHG, SUTI, TSRR and UITA.

Auri is founded and managed by highly skilled and seasoned executives and investors whose talents, experience and investment interests are based in live and recorded Entertainment and Media Production, Content Development, Audio/Visual Presentations, Fine Art, Merger and Acquisitions,IP Development and acquisitions, Oil and Gas and real-estate investments.

AURI remains dedicated to growing its assets holdings, revenues and to increasing shareholder value.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Certain statements set forth in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words "estimate", "project", "intend", "forecast", "anticipate", "plan", "planning", "expect", "believe", "will likely", "should", "could", "would", "may" or words or expressions of similar meaning. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results and financial position to differ materially from those included within the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company's ability to grow its business. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's limited operating history, the limited financial resources, and domestic or global economic conditions --activities of competitors and the presence of new or additional competition and conditions of equity markets.

