ClearSign Technologies: ClearSign Receives Fifth Low-Emission Flare Order from an Energy Company in California

Order Entails Full System Retrofit

TULSA, OKLAHOMA / ACCESS Newswire / February 17, 2026 / ClearSign Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq:CLIR) ("ClearSign" or the "Company"), a leader in advanced combustion and sensing technologies that help industrial operators dramatically reduce emissions, increase efficiency and safety, and support the use of cleaner fuels including hydrogen, today announces it received an engineering order for a fifth low-emission retrofit flare burner and the other components of the enclosed system from an energy company for deployment in California.

"We're pleased to continue to supply this key customer with advanced flaring solutions to modernize their fleet and operate within California's clean air standards," said Jim Deller, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of ClearSign. "This is the fifth ClearSign flare for this customer. This retrofit system is comprehensive and has been designed to fit within their existing structure, which illustrates the increasing versatility of ClearSign's offerings. We believe that this continued relationship serves as further validation for this product line and positions us as a trusted provider of next-generation, ultra-low-NOx combustion technology solutions."

The order covers engineering and product delivery for a total retrofit enclosed flare system at a production facility in California's San Joaquin Valley, scheduled for delivery in the third quarter of 2026. The scope of the order includes upgraded flare technology, stack components, and control upgrades, further expanding ClearSign's engagement beyond burner technology and into broader emission and system integration solutions.

About ClearSign Technologies Corporation

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies for the purpose of decarbonization and improving key performance characteristics of industrial and commercial systems, including operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, the use of hydrogen as a fuel and overall cost-effectiveness. Our patented technologies, embedded in established OEM products as ClearSign Core and ClearSign Eye and other sensing configurations, enhance the performance of combustion systems and fuel safety systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy (upstream oil production and down-stream refining), commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, transport and power industries. For more information, please visit www.clearsign.com.

For further information:

Investor Relations:

Matthew Selinger

Firm IR Group for ClearSign

+1 415-572-8152

mselinger@firmirgroup.com

Cautionary note on forward-looking statements

All statements in this press release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements." You can find many (but not all) of these statements by looking for words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "would," "should," "could," "may," "will" or other similar expressions. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this press release on its current expectations on the Company's strategy, plans, intentions, performance, or future occurrences or results, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the Company's control, that could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully complete engineering orders for its customers; the Company's ability to generate equipment and installation orders following an initial engineering order from customers; the Company's ability to successfully deliver, install, and meet the performance obligations of the Company's burners in the California market and any other markets the Company may sell products in; the Company's ability to further expand the sale of ultra-low NOx process, flare and boiler burners; the Company's ability to continue expanding its customer base in the refining industry; the Company's ability to effectively compete in the flare industry and to retain its existing customers in such industry; the Company's ability to provide low emissions retrofit solutions based on continuously changing air permit requirements at the federal and state level; the Company's ability to continue innovating and expanding its scope of product and service applications; the Company's ability to expand its engagement with current and future customers beyond burner technology and into broader emission and system integration solutions; general business and economic conditions; the performance of management and the Company's employees; the Company's ability to obtain financing; whether the Company's technology will be accepted and adopted and other factors identified in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic and current reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and available for review at www.sec.gov. Furthermore, the Company operates in a competitive environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. The Company disclaims any intention to, and, except as may be required by law, undertakes no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which the Company hereafter become aware.

SOURCE: ClearSign Technologies

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/clearsign-receives-fifth-low-emission-flare-order-from-an-energy-compan-1137903