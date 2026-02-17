Ondas Holdings Inc.: Ondas' Sentrycs Secures German State Police Contract to Enhance Airspace Protection

Sentrycs will launch its new portable solution, Sentrycs Scout, at the Enforce Tac exhibition in Germany

High-growth handheld C-UAS segment projected to triple by 2030, creating a significant new revenue vertical within Ondas' counter-drone portfolio

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / February 17, 2026 / Ondas Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) ("Ondas" or the "Company"), a leading provider of autonomous aerial and ground robot intelligence through its Ondas Autonomous Systems (OAS) business unit and private wireless solutions through Ondas Networks, today announced its subsidiary Sentrycs, a global leader in counter-drone (C-UAS) technology based on Protocol Manipulation, also known as Cyber over RF, has successfully delivered and deployed its C-UAS solutions to a German State Police office. This milestone reflects both Sentrycs' growing role in European law enforcement and the rising demand for lawful, non-disruptive drone mitigation. The announcement coincides with Sentrycs' upcoming launch of its new man-carried system, Sentrycs Scout, at the Enforce Tac exhibition in Germany, marking the Company's entry into a new multi-billion-dollar segment of the rapidly expanding counter-UAS market.

Designed to detect, identify, and take control of unauthorized drones without jamming or kinetic engagement, Sentrycs' field-proven system is actively supporting Germany's State Police units in securing large-scale events and sensitive missions - ensuring public safety without collateral disruption. Engineered for the demands of modern policing, the system provides precision mitigation by safely taking control of unauthorized drones and guiding them to predefined landing zones. It also identifies drone serial numbers and operator locations in real time, enabling a comprehensive, intelligence-driven response. Unlike traditional jamming, Sentrycs' protocol-based approach operates without interfering with communication networks - making it ideal for dense urban environments.

"We're proud to support law enforcement agencies with operationally proven solutions that reflect the realities of today's security landscape," said Tal Cohen, CEO of Sentrycs. "Our deployment with the German State Police demonstrates the immediate impact of lawful, precise drone mitigation. With the launch of our new man-carried solution, Sentrycs Scout, we're extending that capability to tactical units that require mobility without compromising performance."

This deployment comes amid heightened concern over drone activity in Germany, with more than 1,000 suspicious flights reported by the federal criminal police (BKA) in 2025 - including incidents near military facilities, airports, and sensitive government zones. These events exposed a critical operational gap: detection alone left authorities without compliant means to neutralize threats effectively.

At Enforce Tac (Hall 10, Booth 404), Sentrycs will present its Cyber over RF technology and officially debut its new portable product - Sentrycs Scout.

Scout is a compact, battery-powered Counter-UAS system designed for law enforcement and tactical forces. It enables rapid deployment of passive detection, tracking, identification, and cyber-based mitigation in a lightweight, man-portable format - without reliance on fixed infrastructure. Delivering real-time situational awareness and rapid, precise mitigation in any environment, Scout supports safe operations in sensitive areas while minimizing regulatory and operational risk. It is ideal for tactical force protection, convoy security, VIP safeguarding, border enforcement, and infrastructure patrols.

Building on the same core technology trusted in Sentrycs' fixed deployments, Scout is ruggedized for field use in challenging operational conditions. It offers tactical teams autonomous airspace control capabilities wherever they're needed.

Based on market research from Grand View Research, Ondas estimates the five-year total addressable market for handheld counter-UAS systems to be approximately $9.8 billion globally, underscoring the strong commercial opportunity for compact, field-deployable counter-drone solutions across defense, law enforcement, and homeland security markets.

About Sentrycs

Founded in 2017 and acquired by Ondas Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) in 2025, Sentrycs is a technology leader in counter-drone solutions, supported by innovative Protocol Manipulation, often referred to as Cyber over RF technology. Sentrycs' simple, effective, and field-proven solutions are designed to passively detect, track, identify, and, where necessary, mitigate unauthorized drones. It is custom-built for military and homeland environments, including airports, borders, prisons, critical infrastructure, and mass events. Sentrycs has offices in Israel and the US, serving customers worldwide. By combining its innovative technology and expertise in active airspace defense, Sentrycs is leading the way toward a safer, more secure drone-driven future. For further information, visit www.sentrycs.com

About Ondas Inc.

Ondas Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) is a leading provider of autonomous systems and private wireless solutions through its business units Ondas Autonomous Systems (OAS), Ondas Capital and Ondas Networks. Ondas' technologies offer a powerful combination of aerial intelligence and next-generation connectivity to enhance security, operational efficiency, and data-driven decision-making across essential industries.

Ondas Autonomous Systems ("OAS") delivers a portfolio of AI-powered defense and security platforms deployed globally to protect sensitive sites, populations, and critical infrastructure. Through its operating companies-American Robotics, Airobotics, Apeiro Motion, Roboteam Ltd., and Sentrycs-OAS provides an integrated suite of autonomous aerial, ground, and counter-UAS solutions. These include the Optimus System, the first FAA-certified small UAS for fully automated aerial security and data capture; Iron Drone Raider, an autonomous counter-UAS interception platform; Roboteam's combat-proven tactical ground robotic systems for military and special operations forces; Apeiro Motion's advanced ground robotics and tethered UAV systems with proprietary navigation and communications technologies; and Sentrycs' Cyber-over-RF (CoRF) and protocol-manipulation counter-UAS solutions.

Ondas Capital plans to combine advisory services and strategic investment management services to accelerate the rapid scaling and global deployment of unmanned and autonomous systems to Allied defense and security markets.

Ondas Networks provides software-defined wireless broadband technology through its FullMAX platform, based on the IEEE 802.16t standard. This standards-based system delivers high-performance connectivity for mission-critical IoT applications in markets such as rail, utilities, oil and gas, transportation, and government.

For additional information on Ondas Inc.:?www.ondas.com,?X?and?LinkedIn

For Ondas Autonomous Systems:?LinkedIn

For Airobotics:?www.airoboticsdrones.com,?X?and?LinkedIn

For American Robotics:?www.american-robotics.com,?X?and?LinkedIn

For?Sentrycs:?www.sentrycs.com,?X?and?LinkedIn

For Roboteam: www.robo-team.com,X and LinkedIn

For Apeiro Motion:?www.apeiro-motion.com,?LinkedIn

For Ondas Networks:?www.ondasnetworks.com,?X?and?LinkedIn

Forward-Looking Statements? ???

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or any updates discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.

