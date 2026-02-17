VIGILTECH - Intelligent Defence for a World that is Constantly Changing

PRAGUE, CZ / ACCESS Newswire / February 17, 2026 / As digital signals become increasingly aggressive and unpredictable with the passage of time, VIGILTECH unveiled the next-generation security platform targeting smart, proactive and always accessible protection for everyone. From SMBs and entrepreneurs to consumers, VIGILTECH offers a single solution that protects individuals, the devices they use, and the data on them - at home and wherever your computer goes.

In a world in which the next cyber threat emerges almost hourly, security must be reactive, but ultimately, security must think ahead, stated a VIGILTECH spokesman. "Our goal is to put enterprise-class security at the fingertips of anyone without the complexity or cost that has long ruled it out for millions of others concerned about cybersecurity."

Enterprise-level security accessible to everyone

Cybersecurity is no longer a luxury. The VIGILTECH system was designed to provide small and medium-sized businesses, entrepreneurs, and households with professional protection without complicated administration or high costs. Customers receive a stable foundation, modern technology, and a team of experts who protect their operations, reputation, and client trust.

Advanced detection and response (XDR)

VIGILTECH uses an advanced detection and response (XDR) system that evaluates security events in real-time and automatically prevents attack attempts. Thanks to behavioural analysis and machine learning, it can recognize even new, previously unknown threats - before they can cause damage.

Protection against advanced threats



The platform uses cloud-based sandboxing and behavioural analysis technologies to detect ransomware, zero-day attacks, and malicious scripts before they spread. Active blocking and automatic response minimize the impact of even the most sophisticated attacks.

Encryption and data protection



Protecting sensitive information is key to maintaining customer and partner trust today. That's why VIGILTECH provides complete encryption of system disks, partitions, and portable devices across Windows and macOS platforms. Simple deployment and central management also help meet GDPR and NIS2 requirements.

Centralized management and simplicity



The entire system is controlled from a single console, where the administrator has an immediate overview of all devices, users, and events. It can be operated in the cloud or locally (on-premises) - depending on the needs of the company. Task automation, incident notifications, and clear reports allow for maximum control with minimal management effort.

NON-STOP security monitoring (SOC)



Cybersecurity does not end with the installation of the system. The VIGILTECH team of experts at the Security Operations Center (SOC) provides 24/7 monitoring, incident analysis, and immediate response to threats. This gives customers the professional protection used by international corporations - without the need to build their own IT team.



Secure cloud storage (optional)

For companies that want maximum control over their data, VIGILTECH offers secure cloud storage with 200 GB capacity and an unlimited number of users.



About VIGILTECH

VIGILTECH delivers modern, intelligent, and accessible cybersecurity designed for a rapidly changing digital world. Combining state-of-the-art technologies with expert oversight, the platform empowers businesses and individuals to operate confidently and securely - without technical complexity or high costs.

