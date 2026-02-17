Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 17.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Bio-Milliardenmarkt: Steht Organto vor der Neubewertung?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
17.02.2026 14:38 Uhr
167 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

VIGILTECH - Intelligent Defence for a World that is Constantly Changing

PRAGUE, CZ / ACCESS Newswire / February 17, 2026 / As digital signals become increasingly aggressive and unpredictable with the passage of time, VIGILTECH unveiled the next-generation security platform targeting smart, proactive and always accessible protection for everyone. From SMBs and entrepreneurs to consumers, VIGILTECH offers a single solution that protects individuals, the devices they use, and the data on them - at home and wherever your computer goes.

In a world in which the next cyber threat emerges almost hourly, security must be reactive, but ultimately, security must think ahead, stated a VIGILTECH spokesman. "Our goal is to put enterprise-class security at the fingertips of anyone without the complexity or cost that has long ruled it out for millions of others concerned about cybersecurity."

Enterprise-level security accessible to everyone

Cybersecurity is no longer a luxury. The VIGILTECH system was designed to provide small and medium-sized businesses, entrepreneurs, and households with professional protection without complicated administration or high costs. Customers receive a stable foundation, modern technology, and a team of experts who protect their operations, reputation, and client trust.

Advanced detection and response (XDR)

VIGILTECH uses an advanced detection and response (XDR) system that evaluates security events in real-time and automatically prevents attack attempts. Thanks to behavioural analysis and machine learning, it can recognize even new, previously unknown threats - before they can cause damage.

Protection against advanced threats

The platform uses cloud-based sandboxing and behavioural analysis technologies to detect ransomware, zero-day attacks, and malicious scripts before they spread. Active blocking and automatic response minimize the impact of even the most sophisticated attacks.

Encryption and data protection

Protecting sensitive information is key to maintaining customer and partner trust today. That's why VIGILTECH provides complete encryption of system disks, partitions, and portable devices across Windows and macOS platforms. Simple deployment and central management also help meet GDPR and NIS2 requirements.

Centralized management and simplicity

The entire system is controlled from a single console, where the administrator has an immediate overview of all devices, users, and events. It can be operated in the cloud or locally (on-premises) - depending on the needs of the company. Task automation, incident notifications, and clear reports allow for maximum control with minimal management effort.

NON-STOP security monitoring (SOC)

Cybersecurity does not end with the installation of the system. The VIGILTECH team of experts at the Security Operations Center (SOC) provides 24/7 monitoring, incident analysis, and immediate response to threats. This gives customers the professional protection used by international corporations - without the need to build their own IT team.

Secure cloud storage (optional)

For companies that want maximum control over their data, VIGILTECH offers secure cloud storage with 200 GB capacity and an unlimited number of users.

About VIGILTECH

VIGILTECH delivers modern, intelligent, and accessible cybersecurity designed for a rapidly changing digital world. Combining state-of-the-art technologies with expert oversight, the platform empowers businesses and individuals to operate confidently and securely - without technical complexity or high costs.

Media Contact

Organization: VIGILTECH
Contact Person Name: Bronislav Iwanuszek
Website: http://vigiltech.com/
Email: iwanuszek@vigiltech.com
City: Prague
State: Prague
Country: Czech Republic

SOURCE: VIGILTECH



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/vigiltech-intelligent-defence-for-a-world-that-is-constantly-changing-1138024

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.