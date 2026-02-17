Brenmiller Energy Marks Construction Milestone for Wolfson Medical Center Clean Heat Project

HOLON, ISRAEL / ACCESS Newswire / February 17, 2026 / Brenmiller Energy (NASDAQ:BNRG) ("Brenmiller", "Brenmiller Energy" or the "Company"), a global provider of thermal energy storage ("TES") solutions for industrial and institutional decarbonization, today announced the groundbreaking of its TES project during a ceremony held at the Wolfson Medical Center ("Wolfson") campus in Holon, Israel.

The project, developed by Brenmiller Energy in collaboration with Baran Energy, a subsidiary of the Baran Group Ltd. ("Baran"), represents a major step toward reducing emissions from hospital operations while lowering long term energy costs. Total investment in the project is approximately $4 million.

The TES system will replace existing fossil fuel powered steam boilers with an electricity-based TES system, supplying the hospital with clean steam for its ongoing medical and operational needs. The initiative is anticipated to reduce carbon emissions by approximately 3,900 tons per year, equivalent to the annual emissions of roughly 1,000 passenger vehicles, while generating annual energy cost savings of approximately $1.5 million.

Construction of the TES system is anticipated to be completed during 2026, with commercial operations anticipated in early 2027. The project was endorsed by the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Energy.

"The project is anticipated to significantly reduce, and over time potentially eliminate, fuel consumption at Wolfson hospital, lowering emissions while delivering meaningful energy savings," said Gadi Davidovich, Chief Engineer of Wolfson Medical Center.

"We are providing Wolfson with a clean and reliable thermal energy source at a lower cost than existing systems, demonstrating that TES can operate at meaningful scale and deliver measurable value," said Avi Brenmiller, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Brenmiller Energy.

The ceremony was attended by hospital leadership, representatives of the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Energy, Ministry of Finance, the Israel Innovation Authority, Brenmiller Energy, Baran Energy, and additional invited guests.

About the Wolfson Medical Center Thermal Energy Storage Project

The project consists of a 12 MWh bGen TES system integrated into Wolfson's existing steam infrastructure, charging from the electric grid during off peak hours and delivers process heat and steam on demand, 24/7. The system is expected to generate approximately $1.5 million in annual energy cost savings and reduce carbon emissions by around 3,900 tons of CO2 equivalent per year, reflecting a reduction of over 90% in local GHG emissions.

The project is delivered under an Energy-as-a-Service (ESCO) model.

About Brenmiller Energy

Brenmiller Energy (NASDAQ:BNRG) provides TES solutions that enable industrial and utility customers to decarbonize heat, improve energy flexibility, and integrate renewable electricity. The Company's bGen systems convert electricity into dispatchable industrial heat, supporting electrification and emissions reduction across a range of applications.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when discussing: that construction of the TES system is expected to be completed in 2026; that commercial operations are anticipated in early 2027; that the project is expected to reduce emissions; that the project is expected to generate $1.5M in annual savings; that the system will replace fossil fuel boilers; that the system will reduce GHG emissions by over 90%; and that TES can operate at commercial scale. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this press release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to: the Company's planned level of revenues and capital expenditures; risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources; the demand for and market acceptance of our products; impact of competitive products and prices; product development, commercialization or technological difficulties; the success or failure of negotiations; trade, legal, social and economic risks; and political, economic and military instability in the Middle East, specifically in Israel. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 4, 2025, which is available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact: investors@bren-energy.com

SOURCE: Brenmiller Energy

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/brenmiller-energy-marks-construction-milestone-for-wolfson-medical-center-clean-heat-proj-1138026