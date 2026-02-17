Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2026) - BCM Resources Corporation (TSXV: B) ("BCM") announces that Dr. Sergei Diakov will be making a technical presentation today at the inaugural Copper Explo Conference being held in Tucson, Arizona. Dr. Diakov will focus on the Company's Thompson Knolls Porphyry Cu, Au, Ag, Mo, discovery. He will also review the CASERM research study and conclusions. Sergei will also discuss the upcoming drill program and the TK district potential.

A copy of Dr. Diakov's Presentation will be made available on the BCM Resources Corporation website shortly. www.bcmresources.com

About BCM Resources Corporation

The Company is a diversified Canadian mineral exploration company now focused on advancing exploration of the Thompson Knolls Porphyry Cu, Au, Ag, Mo, discovery. The Company controls prospective Copper, Gold, and Molybdenum exploration projects in British Columbia. The Company is managed by experienced and successful board members and advisors. For further information, including area maps, sections, and photos, please visit our web site at www.bcmresources.com or contact us by e-mail at info@bcmresources.com.

ON BEHALF OF BCM RESOURCES CORP.,

"Dale McClanaghan"

Chief Financial Officer

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/284081

Source: BCM Resources Corp.