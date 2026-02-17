Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2026) - Kingsmen Resources Ltd. (TSXV: KNG) (OTCQB: KNGRF) (FSE: TUY) ("Kingsmen" or the "Company") is pleased to report plans for the exploration programs on its 100% owned Las Coloradas and Almoloya projects in the province of Chihuahua, Mexico. Following the closing of its bought-deal private placement on February 11, 2026, the Company is fully funded to accelerate exploration and implement its business initiatives.

Highlights:

Las Coloradas High Grade Silver Project

Step-out and deeper drilling planned on the high-grade Soledad and Soledad II vein systems

Approximately 700 metres of the Soledad structure remains to be tested

Significant discovery potential in the largely undrilled (1 hole) 1.7 km Soledad II structure

New priority drill targets emerging at Saddle and Silvia/La Plata zones

Multiple large-scale, largely untested targets highlight district-scale discovery potential at Las Coloradas

Almoloya Gold/Silver Project

Initial diamond drilling planned on the gold-rich Juliettas structures

District-scale CRD and oxide potential identified at Cigarrero Mine área

Both projects located in prolific mining districts with geological similarities to major silver-gold deposits in Mexico

President, Scott Emerson commented, "With the successful completion of our upsized bought deal financing, Kingsmen is exceptionally well positioned to aggressively advance exploration across both the Las Coloradas and Almoloya projects. The results from our inaugural drill program at Las Coloradas confirmed shallow, high-grade silver-gold mineralization that remains open in all directions, while multiple large-scale targets remain virtually untested. At Almoloya, the combination of historic production, extensive underground workings, and compelling structural controls provides an exciting opportunity to unlock significant new gold-silver discoveries. 2026 will be a transformative year for the Company."

Las Coloradas High Grade Silver Targets:

Soledad & Soledad II Vein/Structures

The 2025 drill program, the first on the property, intersected high-grade, shallow silver mineralization + gold in five holes. All results were previously reported.

HOLE ID From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m) Ag Eq

ppm Ag

ppm Au

ppm LC-25-004 70.15 73.3 3.15 241 131 0.084 incl 71.2 72.35 1.15 525 292 0.185













LC-25-005 108.5 116.2 7.7 142 89 0.08 incl 108.5 108.85 0.35 704 460 0.09 and 115.6 116.2 0.6 1379 848 0.867













LC-25-008 154.50 165.00 10.50 217 97.4 0.28 incl 156.40 158.00 1.60 1379 521 1.28













LC-25-010 178.35 191.70 13.35 138 64.3

incl 190.25 191.70 1.45 1028 455.0 0.20 incl 190.85 191.55 0.70 1742 770.0 0.30













LC-25-012 56.70 61.50 4.80 90 52.26 0.000 incl 56.70 58.00 1.30 270 142.70 0.717

In every instance, the mineralization is open in all directions. Holes were drilled on widely space targets in the Mine, DBD and Leona target areas. There is strong structural control and a strong pathfinder element signature in all cases The mineralization has similar geology to the underground Santa Barbara and San Francisco del Oro mining districts, where vein mineralization persists to depths of 600 - 1,000 meters. Additionally, certain areas appear to be structurally similar to the Los Gatos deposit (First Majestic Silver Corp) and, geologically, some areas appear similar to portions of the Cerro Minitas deposit (Southern Silver Exploration Corp). Currently, two principal NW-trending vein systems, Soledad (~2.0 km long) and Soledad II (~1.7 km long) are recognized. The vein/structure systems targeted by Kingsmen occur within a NW-trending area approximately 2.5 km long by approximately 1 km wide. Skarn and porphyry mineralization have also been recorded on the project by the Mexican Geological Survey.

The upcoming drill program will comprise step-out and deeper drilling around the high-grade silver mineralization intersected in the Soledad and Soledad II vein/structures. Drilling on the Soledad vein/structure has tested very specific targets and approximately 700 meters of the system remains to be drilled. With only one shallow hole drilled, the ~1.7 km-long Soledad II vein/structure offers excellent discovery potential.

Saddle

The Saddle target is potentially a very significant new silver-gold drill target situated approximately 3 kms west of the Soledad II vein/structure. The target is located between two prominent magnetic highs where a deep wedge of volcanics/sediments, and veins/structures prospective for epithermal precious metal, skarn and porphyry mineralization are interpreted to underlie surface precious metals anomalies. Prospecting has identified anomalous gold and silver values with associated copper, lead, zinc, arsenic, bismuth, and antimony associated with quartz-carbonate veins and magnetic linears. The area of anomalous geochemistry both includes and is adjacent to targets indicated by chargeability anomalies. Exposure is limited in the area because of widespread soil/alluvium cover. However, anomalous silver, gold and other metal values in prospecting samples indicate the potential for the discovery of significant blind mineralization in this area.

Silvia/La Plata

The Silvia zone is located at the intersection of the NE-oriented Silvia - La Plata (SLP) trend and the NW-oriented Soledad/Soledad II structures/vein systems. The La Plata zone contains numerous elevated to high-grade silver values and NE, NW and N-trending structures/veins are recognized. A broadly N-trending intrusive body with elevated to anomalous silver values may represent a mineralized intrusive body. The curvilinear aspect of this and nearby intrusives may be reflecting a buried quartz porphyry (QP) intruding the volcanic country rock that is generating the mineralization.

The La Plata and Silvia zones contain pathfinder element concentrations in variable combinations including Au, As, Sb, Pb, Zn, Cu, Hg, Mo, Te and Tl. The different combinations of pathfinder elements likely represent different stages or pulses of mineralization. Their distributions provide evidence for district-wide, structurally controlled mineralization.

Almoloya

The 100% owned Almoloya gold-silver project, is located 30 km north of its 100%-owned Las Coloradas project. The project includes the past producing Cigarrero and Las Juliettas mines.

Sampling of old gold workings on the Juliettas prospect identified two long N-trending structures were identified with local NW-trending shorter structures.The gold mineralization occurs with calcite-dolomite-iron oxide-quartz-magnetite-pyrolusite/psilomelane and pyrite in veins and stockworks. The host rock is limestone with moderate to strong marbling and recrystallization. The persistence of structurally controlled high grade gold mineralization shows the Juliettas prospect to be of high exploration potential. There is significant potential for gold-rich oxide and sulphide mineralization along the Julietta structure, and it is the primary, immediate target for diamond drilling. Kingsmen plans to diamond drill the gold bearing structures in 2026.

The Cigarrero Mine lies on the north flank of the Sierra Almoloya and is road accessible. It is a CRD deposit consisting of than twelve orebodies that were exploited, with production totalling approximately 1.25 million tonnes of ore grading 600 g/t Ag, 40% Pb, and 25% Zn, with variable amounts of copper and gold. These high grades were primarily from secondary lead-zinc oxide material, which, according to historic sources, extended as deep as 400 meters below surface or approximately 150 meters below the valley floor. Kingsmen plans reconnaissance exploration prior to detailed geophysics and diamond drilling.

Structurally, Almoloya sits at the intersection of two major basement features. The first is a NE to ENE trending structure that extends from the Parral and the Santa Barbara - San Francisco del Oro districts. The second structure is the reflection of a WNW, major basement feature that may represent the Mojave- Sonora Megashear1. The Project is situated within a large, 14 X 12 km hydrothermal system, with district-scale potential for large sulphide CRDs, with near-surface oxide potential2.

1Queenston Mining Inc. news release July 8, 2005.

2 http://pdf.secdatabase.com/241/0001137171-05-001127.pdf

Qualified Person

Kieran Downes, Ph.D., P.Geo., a director of Kingsmen and Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure set out in this news release.

About Las Coloradas and Almoloya

The Almoloya Project represents the culmination of a land consolidation. The now-contiguous land package brings together historically fragmented claims, many of which were previously held and explored by major operators. Extensive historical data from these programs, conducted up until the early 2000s, is available to Kingsmen and provides a valuable foundation for exploration. Since that time, the project has seen no systematic exploration by either junior or major companies, leaving significant potential untapped in a highly prospective and historically productive district.

The Las Coloradas Project (8.5 km2 -3.3 sq miles) represents a consolidation of a historic mining district which covers numerous silver-gold-lead-zinc-copper mines previously exploited by ASARCO (American Smelting and Refining Company), the U.S. based subsidiary of Grupo Mexico.

Las Coloradas is in the Parral mining district of the Central Mexican Silver Belt and is located approximately 30 kilometers southeast of the city of Hidalgo de Parral and 40 kilometers east of the San Francisco de Oro and Santa Barbara mining districts where several old major mines are located, such as La Prieta, Veta Colorada, Palmilla, Esmeralda, San Francisco del Oro and Santa Barbara. Click here to see locator map: https:// www.kingsmenresources.com/area-history.

About Kingsmen Resources

Kingsmen Resources is a discovery-driven explorer focused on unlocking the potential of two 100%-owned precious-metal districts Las Coloradas and Almoloya located in the historic Parral region of Chihuahua, Mexico, one of the most productive silver belts in the world. Both projects cover past-producing high-grade silver and gold mines and lie directly on the structural corridors that host many of Mexico's most notable silver-gold deposits. Recent drilling at Las Coloradas has confirmed new zones of shallow, high-grade mineralization and highlighted the potential for multiple parallel structures across a 4.5-kilometre trend. At Almoloya, historic drilling, extensive underground workings, and multiple vein systems point to strong potential for both vein-hosted and carbonate-replacement style mineralization. Kingsmen also owns a 1% NSR royalty on the La Trini claims within GoGold Resources' Los Ricos North project in Jalisco State, Mexico.

On behalf of the Board,

"Scott Emerson"

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain disclosure contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. These statements may relate to this news release and other matters identified in the Company's public filings. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements regarding the intended use of proceeds from the Offering and the receipt of final approval for the Offering from the TSXV. In making the forward-looking statements the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: the political environment in which the Company operates continuing to support the development and operation of mining projects; the threat associated with outbreaks of viruses and infectious diseases; risks related to negative publicity with respect to the Company or the mining industry in general; planned work programs; permitting; and community relations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/284080

Source: Kingsmen Resources Ltd