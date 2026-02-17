Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2026) - The FUTR Corporation (TSXV: FTRC) (OTCQB: FTRCF) (FSE: QA20) (WKN: A4165Y) (ISIN: CA3609521057), ("FUTR" or "the Company"), creator of the FUTR Agent App which enables users to store, manage, access, and monetize their personal information and make real-time payments, today announced that it has recently signed agreements with four new dealerships that have expanded the reach of its FUTR Payments product into Houston, Texas and further bolstered the company's presence in New Jersey.

The agreements mark FUTR Payments' first dealer relationship in Texas and represent the initial outcomes from the Company's newly deployed sales resources focused on targeted geographic expansion and strengthening its footprint in existing markets. As a result of the agreements, FUTR Payments' U.S. footprint now includes Texas, New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, Iowa, and Connecticut. These initial dealership relationships are expected to serve as reference points as FUTR Payments continues to scale its presence in U.S. regional markets. The Company intends to provide future updates as additional dealerships, dealer groups, and regions are brought onto the platform.

"Expanding our footprint in New Jersey and entering the Texas market represent an important inflection point for FUTR Payments as we scale our platform across major U.S. markets," said Mindy Bruns, Chief Business Officer of FUTR Payments. "These early dealership partnerships validate the demand we're seeing for intelligent payment infrastructure that helps consumers build financial security while enabling dealers to engage customers in more durable, data-driven ways. We believe this expansion is an early indicator of the broader national opportunity ahead."

Texas represents one of the largest and most diverse automotive markets in the United States, with a substantial concentration of independent and used-vehicle dealerships. Trailer Wheel & Frame Co., the Company's first Houston dealer, introduces a new asset category for FUTR Payments and expanding the applicability of its intelligent payment rails beyond traditional automotive inventory. The newly signed agreement with Speedway Motors LLC, located in Paterson, NJ, further expands the Company's presence in New Jersey through the onboarding of three additional storefronts.

FUTR Payments is part of FUTR's broader strategy, which combines intelligent payment infrastructure with consented consumer data and AI-enabled Agents. FUTR Payments' intelligent payment rails act as a core value proposition to the FUTR Agent App and the associated suite of solutions.

About The FUTR Corporation

The FUTR Agent App uses advanced AI and intelligent document processing to help consumers unlock the financial value of their personal information. By enabling users to monetize their data and instantly access key documents and insights, the App saves meaningful time and simplifies everyday financial tasks.

For more information, visit www.thefutrcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

