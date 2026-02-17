Orion Energy Systems, Inc.: Orion Announces $3.1M Electrical Contracting Engagement at Large Extended Enterprise; New Scope of Work Represents Most Recent Follow-On Deployment for Longtime Customer

MANITOWOC, Wis., Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) (Orion Lighting), a provider of energy-efficient LED lighting, electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and maintenance services solutions, today announced an Electrical Contracting and Infrastructure engagement representing revenue of $3.1 million at a large enterprise customer.

Orion's engagement for this longtime customer is a follow-on scope of work in addition to an $11 million initiative announced last year. The new work focuses on Electrical Contracting for infrastructure related primarily to EV Charging Stations at a large facility in the United States. This work is expected to be followed by additional assignments for the same customer.

Orion is a major partner in the customer's multi-year initiative to modernize its industrial, commercial and distribution facilities. Orion's previously announced engagement with this customer concentrates on upgrades of exterior infrastructure such as lighting, electrical infrastructure and refurbishments of parking lots.

A key factor in Orion's central role in this modernization is the company's status as a licensed electrical contractor in 45 states. The company notes that large extended enterprises increasingly value Orion's ability to be a continuous partner throughout the spectrum of facilities requirements ranging from new construction to modernization to recurring maintenance services.

"Orion is honored to have a recurring role in this large enterprise customer's continuous modernization of its facilities," said Orion Chief Executive Officer Sally Washlow.

"Orion expects to be central to this initiative throughout the entirety of its multi-year duration," said Orion Chief Operating Officer Scott Green. "Orion is integral to this initiative's across-the-board need for LED lighting, electrical contracting, electrical infrastructure, EV charging and ongoing maintenance services."

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion provides energy efficiency and clean tech solutions, including LED lighting and controls, electrical vehicle (EV) charging solutions, and maintenance services. Orion specializes in turnkey design-through-installation solutions for large national customers as well as projects through ESCO and distribution partners, with a commitment to helping customers achieve their business and environmental goals with healthy, safe, and sustainable solutions that reduce their carbon footprint and enhance business performance.

Orion is committed to operating responsibly throughout all areas of our organization.

