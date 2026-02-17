Richtech Robotics Inc.: Richtech Robotics Issues Shareholder Letter

Highlights the Company's strategic business recalibration into three pillars: commercial, industrial and data services

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richtech Robotics Inc. (Nasdaq: RR) ("Richtech Robotics" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based provider of AI-driven robots operating in commercial and industrial environments, issues a letter to its shareholders from Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Wayne Huang. The letter outlines the Company's strategic evolution into three core business pillars and reaffirms its strong financial position following the filing of its Form 10-Q for Q1 FY2026, covering the three months ended December 31, 2025.

Dear Fellow Shareholders,

Thank you for your continued commitment and support of Richtech Robotics and our mission of advancing robotics in real world applications, across industries and markets. At Richtech Robotics, we are focused on developing and implementing advanced AI robotics systems that aim to improve the efficiency and productivity of businesses through the adoption of a supplemental AI powered workforce.

Through our early mover advantage, we have identified three target markets with demonstrated labor constraints and where we have successfully deployed our robotics solutions with measurable returns. As such, we have recalibrated our business structure to capture near-term market share in high-growth, incumbent industries. As a result, our business is defined by three strategic pillars that serve as our team's core focus for continued technology development going forward:

Commercial Robotics: Our core hospitality and commercial service robots ADAM and Matradee continue to lead the market in beverage and barista capacity, providing a high-margin, easily scalable solution to labor shortages across hospitality and interactive retail-oriented environments.

Industrial Robotics: Following its premiere in October 2025, our mobile humanoid robot, Dex, is expected to be deployed in an initial phase in 2Q FY2026. Purpose built for production and manufacturing verticals, we've integrated NVIDIA's Isaac Sim technology with our internal data pipeline, accumulated through years of practical applications, simulation training and fine tuning, to accelerate time to market with a reliable system.

Data Services: Inherent to our business is the data we accumulate from the systems we've deployed, fine-tuned, and retrained. Our data services segment is rooted in our rigorous internal R&D strategy, external engineering resources and open-source technology platforms. With datasets fundamental to the success of our industrial and commercial product lines we have carved out a separate revenue opportunity to be generated by our data services. By leveraging real-world data from our active deployments, we have formalized this business segment and are providing critical training sets to top-tier AI companies.

Importantly, we have discovered that our early-to-market advantage has established a moat for Richtech Robotics through the accumulation of a robust repository of real-world operational data. Further, we have isolated what does not work in robotics and AI, that being a general use robotics system. With this experience, we have implemented our purpose-built robotics approach by developing specific solutions for commercial and industrial use. This bottom-up strategy allows us to perfect tasks in the physical world before scaling them with the goal of delivering a model for global deployment.

With the support of a resilient balance sheet position and continued momentum in the transition to recurring revenue generation through our Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) model, we are producing tangible results. Of note, Q1 FY2026 reflects a period of structural financial transition and capital reinforcement.

Accelerating RaaS Growth: In line with our strategic refocus to establish a predictable revenue rate, we operationalized our RaaS model in 2025, and in Q1 FY2026, RaaS revenue totaled $0.3 million, a 31% increase from the comparable prior year period. As we prioritize our recurring revenue business model, we've concurrently reduced our hardware robotics sales initiatives. As reported in our Q1 FY2026 financial statements, this mix shift is reflected as a year over year decrease in our Product Sale revenue, and while this revenue stream remains part of our overall revenue mix, our business development strategy is focused on our RaaS recurring revenue model.

Bolstered Balance Sheet: Q1 FY2026 net loss attributable to common stockholders was $8.4 million. The net loss consisted of $8.3 million of non-cash stock-based compensation expense, which impacted GAAP net income but did not affect cash flow. Excluding this non-cash expense, adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders was approximately $(0.1) million for the quarter. As of December 31, 2025, total liquidity was $328.8 million, consisting of $271.8 million in cash and cash equivalents and $56.7 million in short-term investments. In addition, we recently bolstered our balance sheet with a significant capital commitment from a long-term institutional investor, providing us the flexibility to continue to invest in R&D and business development and go-to-market of our three strategic growth pillars while maintaining strict financial discipline.

Importantly, we remain steadfast in our commitment to transparency and will promptly communicate to the market in compliance with public disclosure requirements.

In summary, Richtech Robotics has grown and evolved beyond being solely a robotics hardware company. It is an embodied AI company with multiple revenue streams, focused on legacy businesses that operate in the foundational layers of the economy, and targeting US consumers. With the capital to execute and business solutions that are already solving real-world labor challenges, we are optimistic in our path forward.

We thank you for your continued trust and support.

Sincerely,

Wayne Huang

About Richtech Robotics

Richtech Robotics develops advanced robotic solutions and the data infrastructure that makes its robots more intelligent. Guided by three strategic pillars - Industrial, Commercial, and Data Services - Richtech Robotics aims to deliver dependable automation, consistent service performance, and continuous AI-driven improvement at scale. From factory floors to hospitality venues, our robots work alongside people to enhance efficiency, precision, and quality. Learn more at www.RichtechRobotics.com, and connect with us on X, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "forecast," "estimate," "expect," and "intend," among others. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties.

These forward-looking statements are based on Richtech Robotics' current expectations and actual results could differ materially. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to the impact of the parties' collaboration on agentic artificial intelligence capabilities in real-world Robotics systems; and risks related to Richtech Robotics' ability to realize the benefits of the collaboration described herein. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in Richtech Robotics' Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on January 20, 2026, and periodic reports filed with the SEC on or after the date thereof. All of Richtech Robotics' forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date thereof. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is not possible for Richtech Robotics to predict those events or how they may affect Richtech Robotics. If a change to the events and circumstances reflected in Richtech Robotics' forward-looking statements occurs, Richtech Robotics' business, financial condition and operating results may vary materially from those expressed in Richtech Robotics' forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Richtech Robotics assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Investors:

CORE IR

investors@richtechrobotics.com

Media:

Timothy Tanksley

Director of Marketing

Richtech Robotics, Inc

press@richtechrobotics.com

702-534-0050