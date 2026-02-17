Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 17.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Bio-Milliardenmarkt: Steht Organto vor der Neubewertung?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PM7K | ISIN: US92858K2042 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VIVOS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VIVOS INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.02.2026 14:36 Uhr
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vivos Inc. Diversifies Manufacturing Base with Planned U.S. and International Production Sites

Kennewick, WA, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivos Inc. (OTCQB: RDGL), a medical device company pioneering its innovative RadioGel Radionuclide Therapy (PRnT) is preparing to open two new production facilities.

Previous corporate filings have included risk factors regarding the Company's continued use of a single production site. For the past two years, the Company has been assessing alternate facilities. The Company's strategic target is to have one domestic production facility, in which the Company will be the manufacturer of record, and one international production facility operational in 2026. These facilities will produce the Y-90 phosphate particles and mix with sterile hydrogel to produce individual patient doses. The Company will continue production with its existing contract manufacturer in Texas through Q2 of 2026.

Vivos has signed a contract for production space at the Applied Process Engineering Laboratory (APEL) in Richland, Washington. Manufacturing equipment has been ordered, installation is underway, and required licensing applications have been submitted. This facility will be the cornerstone of the Company's future automated production development, positioning Vivos to support higher production volumes, improved efficiency, and long-term expansion. APEL will also serve as a production site for the Company's Peltier and Duncan Chillers.

In parallel, the Company is engaged in discussions with experienced radiopharmaceutical contract manufacturers in India regarding the establishment of an international production facility. The Company anticipates that one of these facilities could be operational by the end of 2026. An international production footprint is expected to significantly reduce shipping costs and logistical complexity, expanding access to international markets and supporting the global growth of RadioGel (human) and IsoPet (veterinary) therapies.

CONTACTS:

Mike Korenko, ScDBrad Weeks
CEO, Vivos IncPresident, Vivos Inc
mkorenko@radiogel.comBrad.Weeks@vivosinc.com

Follow Vivos Inc. on X (Twitter): @VivosIncUSA

Learn more about RadioGel and IsoPet at www.VivosInc.com

About Vivos Inc.
Vivos Inc. is a clinical-stage medical device company developing RadioGel, a precision radiotherapy hydrogel for human and veterinary oncology applications. IsoPet is commercially available for veterinary use in certified clinics nationwide.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated. These risks are detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.