NeoVolta Inc.: NeoVolta Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results and Provides Strategic Update on Transformation to Integrated Energy Solutions Platform

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ: NEOV) ("NeoVolta" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based energy technology company delivering scalable energy storage solutions, today announced financial results for its second quarter fiscal 2026 ended December 31, 2025, and provided an update on transformational strategic initiatives that are positioning the Company as an integrated energy storage platform serving residential, commercial & industrial (C&I), and utility-scale markets.

Management Commentary

"This was a transformational quarter that sets NeoVolta up for the next phase of strong growth and positions us to capitalize on the massive market opportunity ahead," said Ardes Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of NeoVolta. "We are rapidly approaching our goal of becoming a vertically integrated energy solutions provider capable of serving what we estimate to be a $45 billion combined addressable market across residential, C&I, and utility-scale segments by 2030."

"Our strategy is coming together exactly as planned. We closed the Neubau Energy asset acquisition and are preparing to launch our innovative NVWAVE modular battery platform, which delivers faster installation times and enhanced margins. We advanced our proposed strategic collaboration with Luminia for up to 160 MWh of energy storage supply, representing approximately $39 million in potential equipment revenue. And most significantly, we launched our transformational U.S. battery manufacturing joint venture in Georgia. This plant is a 60% owned, 2 GWh facility that when completed will unlock domestic production for higher-margin utility and C&I markets while qualifying for tax incentives."

Johnson continued, "Our integrated platform strategy creates multiple vectors of value creation. Residential provides brand strength and revenue stability. C&I represents the high-growth 'missing middle' where we believe there are significant near-term opportunities over the next 2 to 3 years. And utility-scale, to be enabled by our Georgia manufacturing JV, delivers the scale and margin profile to drive long-term shareholder value. These aren't isolated initiatives. They're deliberately interconnected levers that we believe will begin to de-risk our business model while expanding our market reach."

Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Highlights

Revenue: $4.6 million for Q2 FY2026, compared to $1.1 million for Q2 FY2025, representing growth of 334% year-over-year. Six-month revenue totaled $11.3 million, up 580% compared to $1.7 million in the prior year period.

Revenue Growth Drivers: Year-over-year revenue acceleration was driven by continued expansion beyond the Company's traditional Southern California installer base into multiple new geographic markets and distribution channels, while maintaining consistent pricing.

Gross Profit: Gross profit for Q2 FY2026 was $0.8 million, or approximately 17% gross margin, compared to $0.3 million, or approximately 30% gross margin, in Q2 FY2025. Six-month gross profit was $2.3 million, or approximately 21% gross margin. The year-over-year margin compression primarily reflects strategic inventory investments and supply chain dynamics, partially offset by the reversal of a prior-year inventory obsolescence reserve in the comparable quarter.

Operating Expenses: Operating expenses for Q2 FY2026 totaled $5.2 million, compared to $1.3 million in Q2 FY2025. The increase was primarily attributable to higher non-cash share-based compensation of $2.1 million and ongoing investments in leadership and sales infrastructure, resulting in an elevated quarterly expense level as the Company resets its operating structure ahead of planned manufacturing expansion.

Net Loss: Net loss for Q2 FY2026 was $(5.5) million, or $(0.16) per share, compared to $(1.0) million, or $(0.3) per share, in Q2 FY2025. Six month net loss was $(6.8) million, or $(0.2) per share. The increased loss during the second quarter includes higher share-based compensation expense for employees, board members and consultants of $2.1 million and non-operating charges of $1.1 million.



Strategic Transformation Update: Building an Integrated Energy Storage Platform

NeoVolta is executing on its vision to become an integrated energy storage platform serving three complementary market segments, each offering distinct strategic advantages:

Residential Platform: Provides brand visibility, channel diversification, and recurring revenue foundation through expanded installer partnerships and innovative financing models including Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) and third-party ownership (TPO) structures.

Commercial & Industrial (C&I) Platform: Targets the underserved "missing middle" market with bundled EPC and financing solutions. The Company has advanced discussions for a pipeline exceeding 100 MW and views the C&I segment as a high-growth opportunity over the next 2 to 3 years.

Utility-Scale Platform: Enabled by the Company's 60% owned Georgia manufacturing joint venture, that is expected to provide access to higher-margin utility-scale projects while meeting domestic content requirements for IRA qualification.

Key Strategic Milestones Achieved in Q2 FY2026

1. Neubau Energy Asset Acquisition Closed (October 2025)

NeoVolta completed the acquisition of substantially all assets of Neubau Energy Inc., including proprietary modular battery storage technology marketed as the NVWAVE (neuClick) platform. Key highlights:

Faster Installation: Plug-and-play 10 to 15 kWh modules install in under 30 minutes, approximately 75% faster than traditional systems

Scalable Architecture: Stackable to 60 kWh for residential and light C&I applications

Enhanced Margins: Simplified U.S.-aligned production reduces labor costs and improves gross margins

Leadership Integration: Appointed Amany Ibrahim as Chief Operating Officer and Thomas Enzendorfer as Chief Technology Officer

Commercial Launch: Shipments began in January 2026 following successful pre-order campaign



2. Luminia Strategic Collaboration Advanced (December 2025)

NeoVolta advanced its proposed strategic framework with Luminia, a California-based energy storage project developer and financing platform, for supply collaboration of up to 160 MWh of battery energy storage systems. Key elements:

Equipment Revenue Potential: Approximately $39 million in potential equipment revenue based on current market pricing

C&I Market Entry: Luminia partnership provides turnkey EPC capabilities and project financing to accelerate C&I market penetration

Factory Demand Visibility: Creates line-of-sight demand for Georgia manufacturing facility production

Financing Innovation: Enables bankable energy solutions through Luminia's established financing relationships

3. U.S. Battery Manufacturing Joint Venture Launched (January 2026)

NeoVolta formed NeoVolta Power, LLC, a 60% owned joint venture with U.S. affiliates of PotisEdge (battery manufacturing expertise) and LONGi Green Energy (global tier-1 solar and energy storage equipment supplier) to establish domestic BESS manufacturing in Pendergrass, Georgia. Key highlights:

Capacity: 2 GWh planned initial annual production capacity, with potential scalability to 8 GWh

Product Mix: Approximately 75% utility-scale and 25% C&I focus

Tax Incentive Compliance: Fully FEOC-eligible for Section 45X Advanced Manufacturing Production Tax Credits and 48E Investment Tax Credit, with the ability to meet certain domestic content requirements

Strategic Location: 210,600 sq. ft. facility along I-85 corridor for optimal logistics

Production Timeline: Mass production currently targeted for mid-2026

Governance: NeoVolta holds 60% controlling interest with 3 of 5 board seats

Strategic Rationale:

De-risks supply chain with domestic manufacturing capabilities

Unlocks access to higher-margin utility-scale and large C&I markets

Positions Company to benefit from strong U.S.-made BESS demand driven by IRA incentives

Creates potential for significant revenue scale at full utilization

Capital Structure and Financing Update

The Company has successfully executed a comprehensive capital plan to fund its strategic transformation while maintaining adequate working capital for core operations:

Recent Financing Transactions Completed:

Since December 2025, NeoVolta has raised approximately $23 million in gross proceeds through two equity financing transactions:

$13 Million Private Placement (December 2025 to January 2026): Anchored by Infinite Grid Capital (IGC), a strategic investor with deep expertise in energy infrastructure. Proceeds funded the Company's initial $7 million joint venture contribution and provided approximately $6 million for working capital. $10 Million Registered Direct Offering (January 2026): Closed with Needham & Company as exclusive placement agent, generating net proceeds of approximately $9.4 million for working capital and to position the Company to fund the April 30, 2026 milestone payment to the joint venture.

Joint Venture Capital Commitment Structure:

NeoVolta's total committed capital contribution to the JV is structured in three distinct phases:

Phase 1 (Completed): $7.0 million initial contribution, funded in January 2026

Phase 2 (April 30, 2026): $8.0 million second milestone contribution

Phase 3 (At Commissioning): $10.0 million via Asset Purchase Agreement with JV partner



Additionally, the joint venture operating agreement provides for up to $15 million in discretionary contributions through June 30, 2027, if needed to support expanded capacity or accelerated growth initiatives.

Strong Financing Position for Phase 2 Milestone:

With approximately $16 million in working capital following the recent financing transactions and initial JV contribution, NeoVolta believes it is positioned to meet its $8 million Phase 2 funding obligation due April 30, 2026, while maintaining liquidity for core business operations. The Company continues to evaluate strategic financing alternatives, including project financing and equipment financing, to fund the Phase 3 Asset Purchase Agreement payment at commissioning.

De-Risking Capital Plan:

"We've made significant progress de-risking our joint venture financing obligations while strengthening our balance sheet," Johnson noted. "The two financing transactions we completed, totaling $23 million in gross proceeds, successfully funded our initial $7 million JV commitment and effectively position us to meet the $8 million April milestone. This disciplined approach ensures we can simultaneously invest in our transformational manufacturing platform while supporting the working capital needs of our rapidly growing core business."

Joint Venture Progress Update: Key Milestones and Timeline

The NeoVolta Power, LLC manufacturing facility is progressing with the following targeted key milestones:

Equipment Acquisition & Installation: Q1 to Q2 CY2026

Production Line Commissioning: Q2 CY2026

Mass Production Ramp: Mid-2026 targeted

Automotive-Grade Operations: IATF 16949-certified production line

Workforce: Approximately 89 production personnel (single shift, 8 hours/day) at initial capacity

Initial Products: Utility-scale (NVGain-215K6.25, NVApex-372) and C&I systems (NVApex-5M, NVGain-125K233)

Future Expansion: Pouch cell assembly capability planned for 2027



Industry Partnership Validation:

"Our partnership with PotisEdge and LONGi brings world-class battery manufacturing expertise and global supply chain relationships to NeoVolta," Johnson said. "These partnerships significantly de-risk the technical execution of the facility while providing access to best-in-class equipment and processes. The interest we're seeing from potential customers validates the market demand for domestically manufactured, IRA-compliant BESS solutions."

Leadership Update

During the quarter, the Company made a planned change in its Chief Product Officer role.

"We recently made a planned decision regarding our Chief Product Officer role, driven by the next phase of our execution strategy," Johnson stated. "I want to be very clear: our product strategy is unchanged, our development timelines are intact, and our manufacturing and commercialization plans are proceeding exactly as outlined."

"Product leadership at NeoVolta is deeply institutionalized across our engineering, operations, and manufacturing teams. Over the past year, we have intentionally built depth and redundancy so that execution does not hinge on any single individual. In the near term, product responsibilities are being overseen by senior leadership, and we are evaluating the right long-term structure to support our expansion across residential, C&I, and utility-scale platforms."

"Importantly, this change does not affect customer deliveries, regulatory timelines, or our joint venture manufacturing plans. We remain fully focused on execution and scale."

About NeoVolta

NeoVolta is an innovator in energy storage solutions dedicated to advancing reliable, high-performance power infrastructure for residential, commercial, and utility applications. With a focus on scalable technology, domestic manufacturing, and strategic partnerships, NeoVolta is positioned to support the accelerating transition toward resilient energy systems.

For more information, visit www.neovolta.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation, statements regarding the ability to raise additional capital, manufacturing capacity, production timelines, market opportunity, revenue potential, future operations, expansion into C&I and utility-scale markets, anticipated benefits from the Neubau Energy asset acquisition and NVWAVE platform, expected outcomes from the Luminia relationship, the Georgia manufacturing joint venture including targeted commissioning dates, production capacity, IRA qualification and potential scalability, gross margin expectations, the Company's ability to meet joint venture capital contribution obligations, and the sufficiency of working capital. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'plans,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'potential,' 'may,' 'could,' 'might,' 'will,' 'should,' 'approximately' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed under Item 1A. "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recently filed Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC') and updated from time to time in its Form 10-Q filings and in its other public filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

