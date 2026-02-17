Anzeige
17.02.2026 15:02 Uhr
Exit Factor Expands Territory With New Location in Fort Lee, NJ

Business consulting franchise helps local owners maximize value and plan for successful exits

FORT LEE, NEW JERSEY / ACCESS Newswire / February 17, 2026 / Exit Factor, a business consulting franchise that specializes in exit planning for small to mid-sized companies, announced today the opening of its newest location in Fort Lee, NJ. Owner, Cathy Li, a former corporate executive and a Certified Exit Planning Advisor will be the owner and operator of Exit Factor of Fort Lee.

The Exit Factor program is a proven process with tailored exit plans that safeguard the long-term value of a business now and in the future, no matter the size. Designed to help owners take control of their business by maximizing profit, efficiency, and value from day one, even if a sale isn't uppermost on the owner's mind.

"Small and mid-sized businesses are the backbone of our communities," said Cathy Li, franchise owner. "but many business owners reach their exit unprepared, not realizing how a few strategic steps can greatly increase business value. At Exit Factor, we work closely with owners to capture the full potential of their life's work and exit strong, supporting both personal legacy and stronger local communities."

The company was founded by best-selling author, speaker, and small-business advocate Jessica Fialkovich. Her passion for helping business owners maximize their company's value, grew from her experience as a business broker and owner of a Transworld Business Advisors franchise. For businesses that were not quite ready to sell, or had potential to increase their value prior to listing, Fialkovich developed a program, teaching strategies on ways to build value, profitability, and salability.

"We're very proud of the success Exit Factor has had in helping businesses plan for profitability to ensure business owners maximize their company's value when it's time to sell," Jessica Fialkovich said. "We look forward to bringing Exit Factor of Fort Lee on board to help even more business owners."

Participants in Exit Factor's program earn back an average of $2,700 in exit value for every hour they spend in the program. Within the first year, clients have seen a 25% increase in profit and a 56.7% increase in business value. For those who have decided to sell, the program has helped them achieve successful exits.

About Exit Factor
Exit Factor offers a proven method that helps small to mid-size business owners maximize their company's value. It's among the United Franchise Group (UFG) family of affiliated brands and consultants, representing the very best in their industries. Through one-on-one consulting services and online programs, the trusted advisors at Exit Factor teach entrepreneurs how to successfully improve their company's efficiency, value and ultimately ability to exit. For more information, visit www.ExitFactor.com and for more information on owning a Exit Factor franchise, visit www.exitfactorfranchise.com.

Contact Info
Cathy Li
fortlee.nj@exitfactor.com
(201) 371-7888

SOURCE: Exit Factor



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/exit-factor-expands-territory-with-new-location-in-fort-lee-nj-1124591

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
