Dienstag, 17.02.2026
Bio-Milliardenmarkt: Steht Organto vor der Neubewertung?!
ACCESS Newswire
17.02.2026 15:02 Uhr
The Naderi Center Highlights Simple Recovery and Long-Term Results of Earlobe Repair Surgery

Serving Washington, DC, Northern Virginia, and Maryland, The Naderi Center shares what patients can expect after earlobe repair surgery, including recovery duration, incision care, and long-term maintenance following treatment.

WASHINGTON, DC, CHEVY CHASE, MD, and RESTON, VA / ACCESS Newswire / February 17, 2026 / The Naderi Center for Plastic Surgery & Dermatology is educating patients across the DMV on what to expect during recovery after earlobe repair surgery, a popular in-office procedure designed to correct torn, stretched, or elongated earlobes caused by heavy earrings, trauma, or aging.

Dr. Naderi focuses exclusively on facial procedures and continuously refines his techniques using the latest advancements in aesthetic medicine.

Performed In-Office with Local Anesthesia and Dissolvable Sutures

Earlobe repair surgery is performed under local anesthesia, and patients usually need 24 to 48 hours before they can return to work or their daily activities. The Naderi Center performs its procedures with dissolvable sutures, which eliminate the need for suture removal and make the healing process easier.

"Earlobe repair may be a small procedure, but proper technique and thoughtful recovery guidance are critical to achieving a natural-looking, durable result," said Dr. Shervin Naderi, Facial Plastic Surgeon at The Naderi Center. "Using dissolvable sutures improves patient comfort and allows the tissue to heal smoothly without unnecessary follow-up visits."

Post-Procedure Care and Re-Piercing Guidelines

Patients experience mild tenderness and swelling during their first week after surgery, which can be managed with over-the-counter pain medication. Surgeons instruct patients to keep the area clean, while avoiding pressure on the ear and protecting the surgical incision from direct sun exposure. The outer skin achieves full healing within weeks, but the complete tissue strength development requires additional time.

Patients who wish to wear earrings again are generally advised to wait 8 to 12 weeks before re-piercing. To minimize re-tearing risks and achieve better results, new piercings should be positioned slightly away from the surgical scar area.

"Recovery doesn't end when the incision heals," Dr. Naderi added. "Waiting the appropriate amount of time before re-piercing and choosing lightweight earrings afterward helps protect the repair and maintain results."

Earlobe repair is a common in-office procedure designed to correct stretched or torn piercings, often caused by heavy jewelry, trauma, or gauging.

Serving the Washington, DC Metropolitan Area

The Naderi Center provides earlobe repair services at its Washington DC, Northern Virginia, and Maryland locations, including its Reston, VA and Chevy Chase, MD offices. The practice delivers specialized facial plastic surgery and dermatology services with personalized treatment and meticulous attention to even the smallest procedures.

The Naderi Center provides earlobe repair surgery information and consultation details for patients through its website and regional office contact.

About The Naderi Center for Plastic Surgery & Dermatology

The Naderi Center for Plastic Surgery & Dermatology provides multiple aesthetic medical services to patients in the Washington DC metropolitan area. The Center offers advanced surgical and non-surgical procedures focused on facial plastic surgery and dermatology to provide long-term patient outcomes.

Media Contact
Dr. Shervin Naderi
info@nadericenter.com
301-222-2020

SOURCE: The Naderi Center



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/the-naderi-center-highlights-simple-recovery-and-long-term-results-of-1137491

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
