Copley Debuts the First AI Marketing Agent Turning Real-Time Signals Into Winning Ads

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 17, 2026 / Copley , an AI-native marketing agent built by former Klaviyo and Salesforce Commerce Cloud operators, today launched the first always-on performance marketing agent that continuously connects competitor, business, and advertising signals to create winning ads at scale. Unlike generic AI tools that produce off-brand content or analytics platforms that stop at insights, Copley delivers actionable recommendations and ready-to-launch ads directly in Slack and on-platform, allowing marketers to act in real time. Alongside the launch, Copley is introducing its AI Creative Report, free for a limited time, designed to give marketers a comprehensive view of their ads to help understand the unique traits that are behind their winning ads.

Performance marketing is now a continuous discipline, but most teams are surrounded by fragmented signals as ad performance shifts, inventory builds up, demand changes, and competitors move faster. Yet teams lack a system to continuously connect those signals to clear action. Decisions become reactive and overly subjective, creative arrives late, and opportunities are lost while teams coordinate. Copley closes this gap with a unified platform that understands campaign performance, explains why ads succeed or fail, and generates your next winning ad without workflow delays.

"The biggest constraint in performance marketing isn't ideas or budget; it's speed," said David Henriquez, CEO and Co-Founder of Copley. "Teams are overwhelmed by data, but lack direction as algorithms shift. Copley applies data science to creative production so teams know what's working and get winning ad variations delivered instantly."

Copley operates as an integrated team member rather than a project-based tool. Three core capabilities differentiate Copley's approach:

Real-time signal intelligence: Copley constantly monitors campaign metrics, inventory levels, demand patterns, and competitive movements to identify when conditions change and action is needed.

Performance-connected creative direction: Through the Copley Graph, the agent analyzes why specific ads perform by connecting outcomes to creative traits, visual patterns, messaging angles, and audience signals. This ensures every new ad is grounded in evidence rather than guesswork, delivering on-brand winning ads.

Always-on execution support: Rather than waiting for teams to request content, Copley proactively prepares new ads as opportunities arise with clear context on why they're recommended. Teams maintain full control over what launches while eliminating production friction and coordination overhead.

"Our team has spent a lot of time experimenting with AI and workflows," said Mat Bernstein, Founder of Bern Digital. "What stood out with Copley was the speed and the quality. It builds on the work we were already doing, but in a fraction of the time and without the usual AI slop. Quickly understanding what works and generating new winning ads immediately is helping us crush our ROAS goals."

"We built Copley to handle the analysis and creative production work that bogs teams down, not to replace their creative judgment," said Sean Marshall, COO and Co-Founder at Copley. "By operating directly in Slack where teams already work and collaborate, Copley lets marketers focus on strategy and decision-making rather than coordination and execution."

Copley is opening early access to its AI marketing agent for a limited number of teams. Organizations can access the AI Creative Report for free for a limited time. The tool analyzes ad performance to show what's working and which creative traits consistently appear in top performers. Learn more at https://copley.com/ .

Copley is the first always-on marketing agent that connects performance data to creative execution. Built by former operators from Klaviyo and Salesforce, the agent continuously monitors competitive, business, and performance signals to deliver data-driven recommendations and ready-to-launch ads directly in Slack and on the web platform. By eliminating the gap between signals and action, Copley enables performance teams to learn faster, launch faster, and scale without adding coordination overhead. Copley is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Learn more at https://copley.com/ .

