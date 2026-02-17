Anzeige
Dienstag, 17.02.2026
Bio-Milliardenmarkt: Steht Organto vor der Neubewertung?!
ACCESS Newswire
17.02.2026 15:02 Uhr
Dunlop Sports Americas: Designed for Zero Distractions: Srixon Unveils ZXi Black Chrome Irons

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA / ACCESS Newswire / February 17, 2026 / Adding to their acclaimed ZXi line, SRIXON announces the release of the Limited-Edition ZXi Black Chrome Irons, available in the ZXi7 and ZXi5 models. Designed for golfers who seek both performance and style, the ZXi Black Chrome Irons combine tour-proven precision with a sleek finish that enhances durability and reduces glare at address. The result is a bold, blacked-out aesthetic, all-while delivering the forged feel and control golfers expect from Srixon Irons.

"The modern golfer is looking for more than just performance, they want their equipment to reflect their style and individuality too," said Casey Shultz, Srixon Senior Product Manager. "With the Black Chrome Irons, we're delivering on both fronts. Players get the precision and feel trusted on tour, along with a finish that stands out in the bag."

Building on the excitement around the ZXi Black Chrome Irons, Srixon is also launching a limited-edition Blackout Collection of soft goods, with several Tour Staff players expected to wear and use pieces from the collection at The Genesis Invitational, bringing a bold new look to one of the PGA TOUR's signature events. The lineup includes all-black golf bags, headcovers, and blackout headwear.

Tour-Proven Performance

Accumulating eight wins on the PGA TOUR in 2025 alone, the ZXi Iron line has earned its reputation on the professional stages and is trusted in the bags of some of the world's best players. Now, with the Black Chrome finish, golfers can experience that same precision performance with a fresh edge.

At the heart of Srixon's ZXi Black Chrome Irons is the brand's advanced forging process called i-FORGED. Engineered to deliver unparalleled consistency, responsiveness, and control, this formula was developed to strengthen and enhance each Iron, while maintaining a softer feel for superior performance.

For the low-handicap player, the ZXi7 Players Irons feature compact shaping with a thinner topline, narrow sole, shorter blade length, and minimal offset. The result is maximum workability paired with a razor-sharp look at address. The ZXi5 Iron, Srixon's most potent blend of power and playability, gives golfers the perfect mix of distance, forgiveness, and control, all in an ultra-clean profile.

For more information on Srixon's ZXi Limited-Edition Black Chrome Irons and see the full blackout collection, visit us.dunlopsports.com/srixon.

Pricing & Availability

ZXi7 Black-Chrome Irons (7pc Steel): $1,599.99

ZXi5 Black-Chrome Irons (7pc Steel): $1,599.99

Components: ZXi Black Chrome Irons will be equipped with the True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue Gunmetal Shaft and Golf Pride MCC Grey Grip.

Blackout Collection:

Blackout Collection Staff Bag: $549.99

Srixon x Vessel Golf Stand Bag: $499.99

Blackout Collection S3 Stand Bag: $279.99

Blackout Tour Hat: $34.99

Blackout Headcover: $49.99

Pre-sale Date: February 17, 2026

Launch Date: March 3, 2026

CONTACT:
Noelle Zavaleta
Media & Communications Director
noellezavaleta@srixon.com

SOURCE: Dunlop Sports Americas



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/designed-for-zero-distractions-srixon-unveils-zxi-black-chrome-iro-1137712

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
