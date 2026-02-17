BluWave-ai Joins Select Group of Global Tech Leaders for IEA Innovation Forum 2026

Focusing on AI software Investment for Canadian Grid Modernization, the Forum is Held Alongside IEA Ministerial Event in Paris

OTTOWA, ON AND PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESS Newswire / February 17, 2026 / BluWave-ai is pleased to announce the company has been invited by the International Energy Agency (IEA) to attend and contribute at the third annual IEA Energy Innovation Forum.

The forum will be held in Paris on February, 18 2026, alongside the biennial IEA Ministerial Meeting. This invitation places BluWave-ai among a select global group of senior policymakers, industry leaders, and innovators tasked with shaping the future of global energy systems.

Representing Canadian Innovation on the Global Stage

As global leaders convene at the 2026 IEA Ministerial, grid flexibility, electricity grids, rising loads, data centers, more EV onboarding and energy storage are expected to be central themes. Co-led by Dutch Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Climate Policy and Green Growth, Sophie Hermans, the event brings together global leaders as we produce and use more renewable energy with batteries helping relieve pressure on electricity grids.

The broader international shift toward intelligent, AI-driven optimization - an area where BluWave-ai is enabling with 60 global patent filings of which 14 granted or allowed, utilities and industry are able to unlock flexibility, integrate renewables, and modernize grids while maintaining affordability and resilience. BluWave-ai will share experiences in the forum based on live deployments

While invited directly by the IEA, BluWave-ai will proudly represent Canadian technology alongside a broader group of Canadian energy industry leaders attending the Ministerial. This presence, which is slated to include global energy ministers including the Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, highlights Canada's role as a hub for clean-tech innovation and its commitment to energy security.

"Energy markets are being reshaped by geopolitical conflict, technological revolutions and the accelerating drive toward net zero. Citizens of the world require secure and affordable access to energy, investors are seeking clarity and confidence to deploy capital, and governments are working to deliver both climate ambition and economic growth," Minister Hodgson remarked during the 2025 IEA event in Toronto, "I believe this encompasses the defining challenges of our generation: how to align innovation with inclusion, technological advancement with trust and economic competitiveness with climate responsibility."

The 2026 Forum will focus on critical "innovation-to-deployment" themes, including resilient electricity grids, innovation for competitiveness, -areas where BluWave-ai's AI-driven solutions are already delivering measurable impact.

Devashish Paul, CEO of BluWave-ai shared his thoughts on the event "We are honored to be selected by the IEA for this exclusive forum. Grid modernization is the 'only path' to a sustainable, prosperous economy. By bringing our technical pedigree and the success of our EV Everywhere Infrastructure Cube, Energy Storage Autopilot and Data Center Autopilot to Paris, we are ensuring that Canadian innovation is leading the conversation on how AI can secure global energy grids."

BluWave-ai Strategic Mission Highlights:

Global Selection: BluWave-ai is one of a limited number of global startups invited by the IEA to provide expert insights on the state of energy innovation and sustaining long-term momentum.

Pan-Canadian Infrastructure: BluWave-ai will showcase its EV Everywhere Infrastructure Cube , a cloud-based platform that connects electricity systems, personal EVs, and users into an AI-optimized system. This platform transforms EVs into dispatchable grid assets, reducing peak-demand costs, deferring traditional infrastructure upgrades, and unlocking new utility revenue models.

Proven National Scale: Building on recent results across Canada, the EV Everywhere platform has successfully completed two years of operationalization , demonstrating interoperability across multiple OEMs, utilities, and provincial markets - validating BluWave-ai's ability to scale commercially across diverse regulatory environments.

Nation-Building Projects: Aligning with Prime Minister Mark Carney's mandate for grid modernization, BluWave-ai will present AI solutions for integrating high-demand assets like Hyperscale data centers , personal EVs , electrified commercial fleets , and battery storage .

Attracting Global Capital: The mission serves as a platform to meet with international investors to mobilize private capital for large-scale Canadian infrastructure projects, supporting a national goal of enabling $1 trillion in investments over five years.

For more information on EV Everywhere, Energy Storage Autopilot, and Data center Autopilot products, as well, for investors to meet with BluWave-ai CEO at IEA.org , please contact info@bluwave-ai.com

