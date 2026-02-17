Hi Marley: New Research Details How Communication Behaviors Impact Insurance Carrier Claim Cycle Time and Customer Outcomes

Hi Marley analysis of more than 380,000 claims messages reveals what specific interactions in claim conversations reduce friction, accelerate resolution, and improve customer satisfaction

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 17, 2026 / Hi Marley, creators of the only intelligent conversational platform built for the P&C insurance industry, today released original research revealing key moments in claims conversations that directly impact efficiency, cycle time, and customer satisfaction.

Every message between an adjuster and a policyholder either moves a claim forward or introduces friction. Specific interactions have a measurable impact on claim duration, escalation risk, and customer experience. These inflection points, or "moments that matter," consistently influence claim outcomes.

What's New:

Hi Marley's latest research, How Claims Communication Behaviors Impact Cycle Time and Customer Outcomes, draws on more than 380,000 text messages exchanged between adjusters and policyholders throughout the claims lifecycle.

Analysis reveals ways carriers can improve their claims communication to avoid conflict escalation and reduce cycle times.

Research shows that actionable alerts and high-value moments have the most significant impact on the claims process.

Researchers identify specific interactions--"moments that matter"--that shape the claims experience, determine outcomes, and categorizes these claims interactions into three distinct groups:

Conversational- Higher-frequency moments, necessary for the conversation to establish and build human touch and empathy.

High Value Moments- Less common interactions that have a high impact on the claims process.

Actionable Alerts- Moments that happen infrequently but have the most significant impact on the claims process if acted upon earlier.

To see the full report and additional findings, visit: www.himarley.com/moments-that-matter.

Why It Matters

The analysis showed that outbound high-value moments make inbound questions three times less likely.

"We leverage aggregate conversational data from 125+ carrier customers in our database to benchmark industry performance and provide valuable insights to carriers to continuously improve performance and apply best practices," said Arin Kim, Business Analyst at Hi Marley. "With this research, carriers can turn insight into action, identify problems earlier, coach adjusters more effectively, and deliver better outcomes."

"Claims conversations are full of pivotal moments that can either accelerate resolution or introduce friction and create delays," said Joe Urban, Director of Solutions Consulting at Hi Marley. "This research helps carriers clearly understand which moments matter most, and how acting on them earlier can dramatically improve both operational efficiency and customer satisfaction."

"Claims conversations that included at least one outbound high value message resulted in only 19 percent inbound questions, compared to 60 percent when no high value moment was present," said Jeff Resten, Senior Data Analyst, Hi Marley. "This research shows that when adjusters anticipate policyholder needs and proactively reach out at the right moments, it dramatically reduces inbound questions, reduces back-and-forth, and creates more positive claims experiences."

How Claims Communication Behaviors Impact Cycle Time and Customer Outcomes demonstrates how data-driven insights from claims conversations can help carriers eliminate friction, accelerate cycle times, and create experiences that make insurance more lovable.

