Fintech Sandbox Announces Global Startups Headlining Demo Day 12

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 17, 2026 / Fintech Sandbox , a nonprofit that provides early-stage fintech startups around the world with free access to critical datasets and infrastructure through its Data Access Residency, today unveiled the roster of seven global startups that will showcase their innovative AI and machine-learning-based solutions live for Demo Day 12 . This free, virtual event will take place on April 28 during New York Fintech Week .

Fintech Sandbox's Data Access Residency connects startups with free access to crucial datasets and resources to fuel the next wave of fintech innovators. Demo Day 12 will bring together the founders, investors and industry leaders across the sector at a critical moment for AI innovation in which data access could be the defining factor for the next fintech applications.

"Demo Day 12 marks a major moment as we celebrate seven remarkable entrepreneurs who have broken through the noise this past year by leveraging the free data and resources available through our Data Access Residency program," said Sarah Biller, co-founder of Fintech Sandbox. "We started this journey at Fintech Sandbox with the goal of reducing barriers facing entrepreneurs and extending their runway through community and free data access. These pioneers have demonstrated the possibilities for AI in financial services when we come together as a community grounded by the idea of access as a catalyst for innovation."

Date: April 28, 2025

Time: 11:00 AM - 12:15 PM ET | 4:00 PM - 5:15 PM GMT

Location: Virtual

Register here

After a successful Demo Day 11 that highlighted five startups, Fintech Sandbox expanded the pool this year to reflect the critical importance of data to AI technology. This year's innovative participants are:

Agxes (Cambridge, MA) - Vertical AI agent that simplifies risk assessment for agricultural lending by integrating KYF, market, production, and financial data to deliver actionable insights for lenders.

CleverChain (London, UK) - AI-driven regtech platform that transforms compliance with real-time global due diligence and automated risk intelligence.

DigsFact (Chicago, IL) - Autonomously refining agentic AI and generative adversarial network (GAN) technology for financial crime prevention in traditional and emerging payments.

Gemsen (Boston, MA) - Provides real-time streaming data analytics and machine learning to help data scientists test their theories in an efficient and private environment.

Menos AI (San Jose, CA) - Agentic AI platform that combines a financial information terminal with the judgment of a senior financial analyst to generate, evaluate and validate alpha ideas for institutional investors.

Stewards AI (New York, NY) - Equips municipalities with the intelligence needed to orient capital markets toward community-centered investments, unlocking the resources required to build thriving, equitable futures.

sumtyme.ai (London, UK) - Machine intelligence that solves the computational problem of emergence, offering a universal understanding of how and why complex systems evolve.

Demo Day 12 is made possible by key sponsors, including EY , F-Prime , Fidelity Investments , Global Atlantic Financial Group , Goodwin , MassMutual , and Morrison Foerster . Fintech Sandbox's year-round data access efforts through the Data Access Residency program are enabled by a vast network of more than 40 data providers who deliver crucial datasets and infrastructure at no cost to help startups innovate. The seven startups recognized for Demo Day 12 have leveraged data made available by Equifax, FactSet, Massive, and S&P Global. The full roster of Fintech Sandbox data partners is available here .

To register for Demo Day 12 and hear from these remarkable founders about their startups, please visit here . For more information on joining as a startup, corporate sponsor, or data/infrastructure partner, please contact info@fintechsandbox.org , or visit https://fintechsandbox.org .

About Fintech Sandbox

Fintech Sandbox is a nonprofit that provides a leg-up for entrepreneurs around the world by providing free access to critical datasets and resources to build their early-stage fintech products through its Data Access Residency. Fintech Sandbox startups, in return, collaborate with current and past residents, sharing learnings and advancements that benefit the ecosystem. Participating startups - more than 450 thus far - pay no fees and no equity is taken. Boston Fintech Week and Mass Fintech Hub - a public-private partnership dedicated to making the Commonwealth a global leader in fintech - are initiatives under the Fintech Sandbox umbrella. For more information, please visit https://fintechsandbox.org and https://www.linkedin.com/company/fintech-sandbox .

