Alpha Genesis, Inc.: Alpha Genesis Successfully Completes USDA Triennial Re-Licensing Inspection as Company Accelerates National Expansion

YEMASSEE, SOUTH CAROLINA / ACCESS Newswire / February 17, 2026 / Alpha Genesis, Inc., America's largest primate research center, proudly announces the successful completion of its triennial re-licensing inspection by the United States Department of Agriculture under the Animal Welfare Act.

The inspection, conducted by the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, comes at a critical moment for AGI as the company expands capacity, increases breeding output, and scales research operations to meet rising national demand.

AGI views this milestone as both confirmation of its operational excellence and affirmation of the strength of American regulatory institutions.

"The United States leads the world in pharmaceutical innovation because we demand excellence at every level," said Dr. Gregory Westergaard, CEO of Alpha Genesis. "The USDA's oversight strengthens our organization. Clear standards, rigorous inspections, and consistent enforcement elevate the entire industry. That structure is a strategic advantage for America."

Regulation Strengthens American Leadership

The USDA's triennial inspection evaluates veterinary care programs, housing and enrichment standards, sanitation systems, personnel training, documentation practices, and overall compliance with the Animal Welfare Act.

AGI considers this framework essential to maintaining public trust and scientific integrity.

"When government regulation begins at the foundation of the biomedical supply chain, including suppliers of mission-critical primates, it reinforces quality across the entire pharmaceutical ecosystem," Dr. Westergaard said. "America is the greatest country in the world for pharmaceutical investment because our government regulates responsibly and consistently. That accountability builds investor confidence, supports innovation, and protects the public."

A Critical Time of Expansion

The successful inspection comes as AGI ramps up operations nationwide. With increasing demand for domestic research capacity and secure supply chains, the company is investing in infrastructure, workforce development, and long-term growth.

"This is a defining period for our company and for American biomedical research," Dr. Westergaard said. "We are expanding aggressively and responsibly. Completing our triennial inspection at this moment demonstrates that growth and regulatory excellence move together."

AGI employs a team of veterinarians, animal care professionals, scientists, compliance specialists, and operations leaders who maintain the highest standards of animal welfare and scientific discipline.

"We have the best workers in the country," Dr. Westergaard added. "Their professionalism, integrity, and commitment to humane care reflect the very best of American industry. They understand that our work supports lifesaving therapies, vaccines, and medical breakthroughs that benefit people around the world."

Proudly American. Focused on the Future.

AGI emphasizes that strong companies and strong institutions reinforce one another.

"We believe in American institutions," Dr. Westergaard said. "We respect the role of the federal government in setting high standards. We are proud to operate under the authority of the United States government, and we are proud to contribute to American leadership in biomedical science."

He concluded, "Alpha Genesis is moving forward with confidence. We are investing, building, and scaling to ensure that the United States remains the global leader in pharmaceutical innovation for decades to come."

About Alpha Genesis, Inc. (AGI)

Founded in 2003, Alpha Genesis is a fully integrated nonhuman primate CRO headquartered in Yemassee, South Carolina. AGI provides comprehensive preclinical research, breeding, and contract study services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and academic partners worldwide. Its capabilities span discovery pharmacology, GLP toxicology, safety pharmacology, and translational research, all conducted under strict ethical and regulatory oversight. Visit www.AlphaGenesisInc.com for more information.

Contact Information

Dr. Gregory Westergaard

Chief Executive Officer

gwprimate@alphagenesisinc.com

SOURCE: Alpha Genesis, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/alpha-genesis-successfully-completes-usda-triennial-re-licensing-insp-1137899