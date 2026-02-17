Anzeige
17.02.2026 15:02 Uhr
Regulator-Proof Compliance Checklist from A.D. Banker Helps Firms Simplify IAR CE Requirements

Stay aligned, gain clarity, and move forward with confidence in compliance oversight

OVERLAND PARK, KANSAS / ACCESS Newswire / February 17, 2026 / A.D. Banker knows that every firm and compliance officer feels the urgency for on-time IAR CE completion requirements, which often demands coordination across multiple states, registrations, and NASAA reporting obligations. To help simplify that process, A.D. Banker is offering a free IAR CE Compliance Checklist designed to reduce risk, bring clarity, and keep teams focused.

Designed for compliance and operations leaders who want to simplify their IAR CE readiness, this compliance checklist helps firms quickly identify gaps, risks, and inefficiencies in their current IAR CE processes. But awareness is only the first step. With A.D. Banker's integrated IAR CE platform, launching this spring, firms can turn insights into action through automated reporting, centralized records, and real-time visibility across registrations.

The upcoming IAR CE platform from A.D. Banker delivers a smooth experience in which automated NASAA reporting takes the guesswork out of deadlines, while firm-level dashboards give firms real-time visibility into who's on track and who needs a nudge. Every course is NASAA-approved and updated annually, so firms can trust the content to meet requirements. With all documentation stored in one place, compliance officers get clean, consistent records ready for audit.

"There was so much first-hand experience, customer insights, and research that went into the creation of our new IAR CE offering," said Kimberly Flewelling, National Securities Expert at A.D. Banker. "But what we heard often, and learned early, is that most compliance officers also need the tools to organize their operations and help on getting internal buy-in."

Built with real-world compliance challenges in mind, the IAR CE Compliance Checklist gives firms practical steps they can trust.

About A.D. Banker
For more than 46 years, students have turned to A.D. Banker for the knowledge they need to pass insurance and FINRA licensing exams and complete continuing education. A.D. Banker offers online pre-licensing, exam prep and CE courses designed to help insurance professionals stay compliant, confident, and career-ready. A.D. Banker is part of the Career Certified family of educators. Learn more at ADBanker.com.

Media Contact:?

The CE Shop Press?
Press@CareerCertified.com
720.822.5314

SOURCE: A.D. Banker



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/regulator-proof-compliance-checklist-from-a.d.-banker-helps-firms-simplify-iar-ce-require-1137934

