Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 17.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Bio-Milliardenmarkt: Steht Organto vor der Neubewertung?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
17.02.2026 15:02 Uhr
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Remergify, Inc.: Remergify Launches "Expert Market Protocol" to Turn Meme-Token Trading into Cash Dividends for Shareholders

New "Tax-to-Dividend" technology allows companies to reward everyday investors using fees from crypto trading-with a unique focus on fairness for retail shareholders.

MIAMI, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / February 17, 2026 / Remergify, the developer of the Expert Market Protocol, today announced a first-of-its-kind technology designed to bridge the gap between "meme-token" excitement and traditional stock ownership. The protocol allows companies to fund and automate recurring cash or stablecoin dividends for their registered shareholders using transaction fees generated by a company-linked cryptocurrency.

How It Works: A Self-Funding Dividend Pool

The Expert Market Protocol creates a simple, circular economy for public and private companies:

The Token: A company launches a branded meme token on a public blockchain.

The Fee: Every time that token is traded, a small, programmable "transaction tax" is automatically collected.

The Payout: These fees flow directly into a secure dividend pool. The funds are then distributed as cash or stablecoins to the company's registered shareholders based on their stock ownership.

Crucially, shareholders do not need to buy, own, or even understand the meme token to benefit. If they own the company's stock, they are eligible for the dividend.

Prioritizing the "Retail" Investor

Unlike traditional dividend structures that often favor majority owners, the Expert Market Protocol features a payout cap. This prevents executives and large institutional holders from capturing the bulk of the funds, ensuring that retail and minority investors receive a meaningful share of the revenue generated by the token's trading activity.

"We see too many innovations in the OTC Markets that leave the small shareholder behind," said Alfred Farrington, Chief of Innovation and Implementation. "By converting meme-token activity into compliant, automated dividends, we are giving smaller shareholders a real chance at recovery and a new stream of passive income. Best of all, shareholders don't have to do anything to start receiving these benefits-though those who register directly on our site may qualify for accelerated rewards."

A Turnkey Solution for Modern Markets

The Expert Market Protocol provides companies with a "ready-to-use" framework that includes smart contracts, shareholder verification, and automated payout systems. This allows issuers to modernize their investor engagement strategies while remaining compliant with existing securities and tax regulations.

About Expert Market Protocol

Developed by Remergify, the Expert Market Protocol is a blockchain-based framework that aligns the high-energy "meme-token" economy with the interests of long-term company shareholders. By using secure smart contracts and cryptographic verification, the protocol automates income-sharing to create a fairer, more transparent experience for the modern investor.

About Remergify

Remergify builds technology that helps shareholders of overlooked or undervalued companies unlock real value. By bridging modern blockchain tools with traditional capital markets, the firm creates solutions designed to improve liquidity, engagement, and income for registered shareholders across the expert and OTC markets.

Contact:

Stuart Fine
CEO
Remergify
Stuart@remergify.com

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and other applicable securities laws) concerning Remergify and Expert Market Protocol. These statements involve risks and uncertainties and relate to our expectations, strategies, plans, and intentions regarding future operations and opportunities, including our interests in ExpertMarketProtocol.com.

In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "may," "might," "will," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "goal," "seek," "continue," or similar expressions. The absence of these words, however, does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Such statements are based upon current beliefs, assumptions, and expectations of management, as well as current market and regulatory conditions. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding anticipated business developments, partnerships, platform integrations, tokenized asset initiatives, and other strategic activities involving ExpertMarketProtocol.com.

These statements inherently involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict or quantify. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements due to various factors, including but not limited to: changes in economic, market, or regulatory conditions; evolving legal frameworks applicable to digital assets and Web3 technologies; risks related to technology development or execution; competitive pressures; and other risks.

SOURCE: Remergify



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/remergify-launches-%22expert-market-protocol%22-to-turn-meme-token-tradi-1138032

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.