Remergify, Inc.: Remergify Launches "Expert Market Protocol" to Turn Meme-Token Trading into Cash Dividends for Shareholders

New "Tax-to-Dividend" technology allows companies to reward everyday investors using fees from crypto trading-with a unique focus on fairness for retail shareholders.

MIAMI, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / February 17, 2026 / Remergify, the developer of the Expert Market Protocol, today announced a first-of-its-kind technology designed to bridge the gap between "meme-token" excitement and traditional stock ownership. The protocol allows companies to fund and automate recurring cash or stablecoin dividends for their registered shareholders using transaction fees generated by a company-linked cryptocurrency.

How It Works: A Self-Funding Dividend Pool

The Expert Market Protocol creates a simple, circular economy for public and private companies:

The Token: A company launches a branded meme token on a public blockchain.

The Fee: Every time that token is traded, a small, programmable "transaction tax" is automatically collected.

The Payout: These fees flow directly into a secure dividend pool. The funds are then distributed as cash or stablecoins to the company's registered shareholders based on their stock ownership.

Crucially, shareholders do not need to buy, own, or even understand the meme token to benefit. If they own the company's stock, they are eligible for the dividend.

Prioritizing the "Retail" Investor

Unlike traditional dividend structures that often favor majority owners, the Expert Market Protocol features a payout cap. This prevents executives and large institutional holders from capturing the bulk of the funds, ensuring that retail and minority investors receive a meaningful share of the revenue generated by the token's trading activity.

"We see too many innovations in the OTC Markets that leave the small shareholder behind," said Alfred Farrington, Chief of Innovation and Implementation. "By converting meme-token activity into compliant, automated dividends, we are giving smaller shareholders a real chance at recovery and a new stream of passive income. Best of all, shareholders don't have to do anything to start receiving these benefits-though those who register directly on our site may qualify for accelerated rewards."

A Turnkey Solution for Modern Markets

The Expert Market Protocol provides companies with a "ready-to-use" framework that includes smart contracts, shareholder verification, and automated payout systems. This allows issuers to modernize their investor engagement strategies while remaining compliant with existing securities and tax regulations.

About Expert Market Protocol

Developed by Remergify, the Expert Market Protocol is a blockchain-based framework that aligns the high-energy "meme-token" economy with the interests of long-term company shareholders. By using secure smart contracts and cryptographic verification, the protocol automates income-sharing to create a fairer, more transparent experience for the modern investor.

About Remergify

Remergify builds technology that helps shareholders of overlooked or undervalued companies unlock real value. By bridging modern blockchain tools with traditional capital markets, the firm creates solutions designed to improve liquidity, engagement, and income for registered shareholders across the expert and OTC markets.

Contact:

Stuart Fine

CEO

Remergify

Stuart@remergify.com

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and other applicable securities laws) concerning Remergify and Expert Market Protocol. These statements involve risks and uncertainties and relate to our expectations, strategies, plans, and intentions regarding future operations and opportunities, including our interests in ExpertMarketProtocol.com.

In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "may," "might," "will," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "goal," "seek," "continue," or similar expressions. The absence of these words, however, does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Such statements are based upon current beliefs, assumptions, and expectations of management, as well as current market and regulatory conditions. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding anticipated business developments, partnerships, platform integrations, tokenized asset initiatives, and other strategic activities involving ExpertMarketProtocol.com.

These statements inherently involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict or quantify. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements due to various factors, including but not limited to: changes in economic, market, or regulatory conditions; evolving legal frameworks applicable to digital assets and Web3 technologies; risks related to technology development or execution; competitive pressures; and other risks.

SOURCE: Remergify

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/remergify-launches-%22expert-market-protocol%22-to-turn-meme-token-tradi-1138032