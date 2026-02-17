The Future of Design: Creative Market Releases 2026 Trend Forecast

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON / ACCESS Newswire / February 17, 2026 / Each year, Creative Market brings together marketplace insights, cultural signals, and their Curation Team's unique perspective to surface what's taking hold in the world of visual design. Their newest trend report, Next in Design 2026 , offers a curated perspective on the aesthetics shaping everything from branding and packaging to content creation and product UI. This year's forecast is textured, human, and emotionally charged, reflecting a broader shift in visual design toward intention, imperfection, and individuality.

"This year's trends point to a renewed appreciation for work that feels intentional and deeply personal," said Adrien Piro, Chief Executive Officer at Creative Market. "Designers are exposing their handiwork: leaning into texture, irregularity, and emotion. All elements that remind us there's a person behind every pixel. Who crafted this graphic? What motivates them? How does that show in their work? These are all questions we expect to become more important in 2026."

The Seven Trends Defining 2026

Rococo Romance

Ornate textures, lace, vintage objects, and romantic linework return as layered, editorial compositions where decoration becomes the message.

Peak Journal

Design turns diaristic, blending stamps, handwriting, tape, and paper fragments into personal, collected layouts built for storytelling.

Slowly Knit

Craft-forward aesthetics draw from lacework, cross-stitch, heirloom florals, and textile textures to celebrate slowness and visible care.

Glasscore

Blur, glow, liquid gradients, and translucent layers create a soft-futurist look defined by depth, motion, and atmospheric restraint.

Director's Cut

Cinematic layouts channel title cards and paused film frames through soft serifs, grain, and emotionally driven composition.

Gumball Memories

Candy wrappers, toy graphics, sticker shapes, and junk-drawer chaos form a bright, collectible visual language rooted in nostalgia and joy.

Hand-Drawn Revival

Sketchbook lines, imperfect doodles, and illustrated systems bring warmth, character, and clear authorship back into focus.

A Resource for Designers and Brands Worldwide

Creative Market's Next in Design forecast is a practical tool for creative teams looking to stay relevant. Whether you're refreshing a brand, building social content, or planning seasonal campaigns, this guide offers clear visual direction backed by marketplace behavior.

To read the full report and explore handpicked products aligned with each trend, visit creativemarket.com/trends

