Perth, Western Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2026) - GeoClerk, developer of the industry's premier geoscience information suite and a subsidiary of Searcher, a leading global geoscience solutions provider, is thrilled to announce its return to the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) 2026 convention in Toronto.

Tim Hall-Johnston, GeoClerk Head of Product, will be conducting demonstrations of the platform for the duration of the convention, from 9:00am through 5:00pm.

"The developments over the past year firmly position GeoClerk as a single source of truth for the geoscience community," said Tim Hall-Johnston. "By combining advanced AI with one of the world's most comprehensive public geoscience databases, fully searchable both textually and spatially, GeoClerk enables geologists to generate actionable insights faster and with greater confidence."

To request a demo, please contact Graeme Eastwood at g.eastwood@searcherseismic.com.

Visitors to the GeoClerk booth can experience GeoClerk's capabilities firsthand and take part in our interactive Speed Georeferencing Challenge. If GeoClerk cannot georeference a map or spatial geophysics image from a named location in under two minutes, participants will go into the draw to win a prize. Attendees can also explore GeoClerk's broader datasets spanning Canada, Australia, and beyond.

Join us at PDAC 2026, Booth #6727N, to see how the platform is redefining geoscience document management and accelerating exploration workflows, and be sure to ask about our exclusive PDAC show offer.

FIND OUT MORE

To request a GeoClerk demonstration or trial, please contact: sales@geoclerk.com.

ABOUT SEARCHER

Searcher is a global leader in providing multi-client geoscience datasets to the energy and mining industries. The company offers a vast library of geophysical and geological data, including multi-client 2D and 3D seismic data, magnetics and gravity data, geochemical surveys, digital well databases, and prospectivity studies. Searcher also provides advanced technological products; Seisintel, GeoClerk and sAIsmic. Searcher's mission is to provide valuable insights to enable exploration in the energy and resource industries.

