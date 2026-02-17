Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services in water, environment, and sustainable infrastructure, announced today that Rijkswaterstaat, the Netherland's Executive Agency of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management, has selected Tetra Tech to provide engineering and technical services to develop and modernize the country's water infrastructure networks.

Tetra Tech's water engineers will design high-end solutions to renew and extend the life of water systems and surrounding infrastructure, including flood defense structures, locks, and bridges. Tetra Tech also will leverage in-house, advanced data analytics and laboratory expertise to conduct soil and sediment surveys and support evidence-based decision-making for water system upgrades and new build projects. Our work on this critical national water framework will support infrastructure resilience and long-term water security across the country.

"Tetra Tech has supported our clients in the Netherlands with innovative solutions to advance resilient water infrastructure for decades," said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO. "We look forward to continuing to use our Leading with Science approach to support Rijkswaterstaat to develop future-proof solutions that protect communities against flooding, create sustainable green spaces, and provide resilient clean water supplies."

Tetra Tech is the leader in water, environment and sustainable infrastructure, providing high-end consulting and engineering services for projects worldwide. With more than 25,000 employees working together, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems by Leading with Science to address the entire water cycle, protect and restore the environment, and design sustainable and resilient infrastructure. For more information about Tetra Tech, please visit tetratech.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

