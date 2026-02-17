Integration embeds Kraken's OTC desk directly into the workflows of traders worldwide

Kraken, one of the world's longest-standing, most liquid and secure cryptocurrency platforms, has successfully connected with ICE Chat, the industry-leading instant messaging system operated by Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data.

From today, ICE Chat's extensive network of over 120,000 clients will be able to connect directly with Kraken's OTC desk through the same real-time communications environment used by traders across global markets. The integration enables communication between institutional trading desks across major financial centers with a view to accessing Kraken's deep liquidity across crypto spot and options markets.

Gurpreet Oberoi, Head of Kraken Institutional, said: "This integration opens a direct line into core institutional workflows, enabling traders to engage with our OTC desk's expertise and execution in the digital asset class through a familiar interface. By meeting clients where they already operate, we reduce operational friction and onboarding overhead while expanding access to Kraken's institutional liquidity."

"ICE Chat was designed specifically to match the custom needs of traders, and with sophisticated functionality like AI-powered Smart Text Recognition, which turns texts into actionable data, firms using Kraken can communicate using always-on, instantaneous connectivity, in an easy-to-access, fully compliant environment," said Maurisa Baumann, Head of Global Data Delivery Platforms at ICE. "We're pleased to work with Kraken as they connect their crypto market liquidity with ICE Chat, which has become one of the largest networks in the financial industry."

Kraken's OTC desk has seen continued growth as the convergence between traditional finance and the digital asset class accelerates. As the first cryptocurrency platform approved to connect to ICE Chat, Kraken continues to focus on serving institutional clients with infrastructure aligned to the compliance, security and operational expectations of global financial markets.

Kraken and ICE expect to constructively expand this integration across additional initiatives over time, reflecting the increasing integration of digital assets into established financial market workflows.

