Funding from the Export-Import Bank of the United States is Key First Step in Securing Financing for Historic Project

Westinghouse Electric Company welcomes the credit agreement between the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM) and Polskie Elektrownie Jadrowe (PEJ) supporting the AP1000 project that will build Poland's first nuclear power plant.

"This agreement marks an important first milestone in helping PEJ secure financing for one of Poland's largest energy investments, setting the stage for additional financing through EXIM," said Dan Lipman, President, Global Business Initiatives, Westinghouse. "Westinghouse appreciates the close cooperation we have with EXIM and look forward to further collaboration in helping make the Polish AP1000 project a reality."

Secured through EXIM's Engineering Multiplier Program, this first phase of financing will support critical engineering and environmental site work needed prior to the construction phase of the plant. This agreement will allow the Westinghouse-Bechtel Consortium to provide engineering expertise to the project, which will support both American and Polish jobs for the construction and operation of the AP1000 plant at the Lubiatowo-Kopalino site in Pomerania.

The advanced AP1000 reactor is the only operating Generation III+ reactor with fully passive safety systems, modular construction design and the smallest footprint per MWe on the market. There are six AP1000 reactors currently setting operational performance and availability records worldwide with 14 additional reactors under construction and five more under contract. The AP1000 technology has been selected for nuclear energy programs in Poland, Ukraine and Bulgaria, and is also under consideration at multiple other sites in Europe, the Middle East, and North America.

The AP1000 technology has been selected for nuclear energy programs in Poland, Ukraine and Bulgaria, and is also under consideration at multiple other sites in Europe, the Middle East, and North America.

