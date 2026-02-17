ExOne Global Holdings ("ExOne Global" or the "Company") today announced its Board of Directors, bringing together industrial technology operators, investors, and additive manufacturing leaders with global experience across commercialization, capital formation, and operational execution. The Board will support ExOne Global's strategic priorities, including disciplined scaling, international market development, and partnership-led growth.

Whitney Haring-Smith, Chair and Director

Whitney Haring-Smith is a co-founding Managing Partner at Anzu Partners focused on industrial and technology businesses with over forty portfolio companies. Across the Anzu portfolio, he serves on multiple boards of directors, including as Chairman of Partium, a software platform serving industrial parts and materials intelligence workflows, and previously at MultiMechanics (acquired by Siemens) and Axsun Technologies (acquired by Excelitas).

Prior to Anzu Partners, he was a Principal at The Boston Consulting Group, advising energy and industrial goods clients globally and supporting operational transformations in manufacturing and energy. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees from Yale University and a doctorate from Oxford University as a Rhodes Scholar.

Eric Bader, CEO and Director

Eric Bader is the CEO of ExOne Global with leadership responsibilities spanning Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. He joined ExOne's European operations as CFO in 2015. He brings more than two decades of experience in strategic planning and execution across industrial operating environments. His career has been primarily international, including responsibility for multi-site operations across Asia and Europe.

In his current roles, he focuses on operational execution and market development across the company's growth priorities. He holds a diploma degree in Business Administration from AKAD University.

John Hartner, Director

John Hartner previously served as Chief Executive Officer of The ExOne Company prior to its acquisition in 2021. He has led technology businesses globally for more than three decades across automation, electronics and digital printing, including significant operating experience in Asia and Europe. He is the former President and CEO of Dover's Printing Identification segment.

He holds an MBA from the University of Chicago and a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Villanova University.

Rudolf Franz, Director

Rudolf Franz has been part of voxeljet's leadership since joining its founding team in the early 2000s. He has helped scale voxeljet from an early-stage engineering organization to a global company. On the ExOne Global board, he focuses on the integration of ExOne and voxeljet, as well as international market development for the combined businesses.

Earlier in his career, he worked in venture capital and technology investing, including roles as Partner at Technologieholding VC GmbH and 3i Group plc. He studied political economics at the University of Augsburg and earned a master's degree in industrial engineering and management from the Munich University of Applied Sciences.

Jenna Abelli, Director

Jenna Abelli is a Senior Principal, Investment at Anzu Partners, where she leads investment diligence and sourcing and supports portfolio companies on product commercialization strategy, business development, and M&A. She serves on multiple boards, including CytoTronics (recently acquired by Axion BioSystems), and has led multiple financings supporting university spinouts and commercialization-oriented growth.

Earlier in her career, she managed tire line and rubber compound development projects at Continental Tire in Germany. She holds a B.E. in Chemical Engineering from Tufts University.

Industry engagement

Whitney Haring-Smith, John Hartner, and Eric Bader will be attending the upcoming Additive Manufacturing Strategies (AMS) conference in New York City from February 24-26, 2026 and are available to meet with investors, strategic partners, and other industry stakeholders during the event. In addition, Eric Bader and Whitney Haring-Smith will participate in a featured fireside chat at AMS on February 24, where they will share insights on the strategic vision behind building a global industrial digital casting leader.

About ExOne Global Holdings

ExOne Global Holdings is an industrial technology company focused on additive manufacturing solutions for production and tooling applications, with particular strength in binder jetting and related materials and process know-how. The Company supports customers and partners across aerospace, defense, energy, automotive, and heavy industry, helping enable cost-effective production, supply-chain resilience, and localized manufacturing. ExOne Global combines an installed base of industrial systems with engineering services, application development, and global field support to accelerate adoption from qualification through scaled deployment.

