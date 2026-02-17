Transaction Network Services (TNS) today announced an upgrade to its TNS Data Usage Optimizer (DUO) with the launch of an interactive customer portal. Building on the launch of DUO in late 2024, this new interface offers buy-side and sell-side firms direct, on-demand access to the DUO portal to analyze market data subscriptions, identify unused services, and eliminate unnecessary spend.

Market data is one of the largest operational expenses for financial firms, yet costs can be notoriously difficult to manage. The new DUO portal turns complex, raw data files from vendor entitlement systems into an actionable dashboard, allowing firms to quickly pinpoint and eradicate non-essential costs. TNS has used DUO with global banks and financial firms and in the case of one bank, TNS identified monthly savings of $60,000 by highlighting unused data feeds.

"Last year we introduced DUO to solve a critical industry problem. Today, we're putting the power to control market data costs directly into our customers' hands," said Tom Lazenga, General Manager, TNS Financial Markets. "The DUO portal empowers data managers and desk heads to instantly identify and act on potential savings."

The DUO portal is the second release of the software and provides a centralized, global view of data expenses. Key features include:

Direct customer access: Firms can independently upload vendor files and generate savings reports on their own schedule, accelerating the optimization process.

Advanced analytics: DUO's data grid allows users to filter information by user, location, or data feed. Custom reports can be created and saved to generate an actionable list for immediate cost reduction.

Global, multi-site management: A single, intuitive interface provides a holistic view to manage and analyze data costs across a firm's portfolio of global offices.

Customizable cost modeling: Users can input specific contract pricing, bulk discounts, and regional fee variations to build an accurate picture of potential savings.

"Our goal with the DUO portal was to make identifying wasted spend as simple as possible," said Lazenga. "This portal lays the foundation for our product roadmap, which includes automated feed provisioning and support for additional data providers."

Find out more about building and managing market data services at https://tnsi.com/solutions/financial/market-data/.

About Transaction Network Services (TNS)

Founded in 1990 and with headquarters in the USA and offices across Europe and Asia, TNS is a leading provider of mission-critical infrastructure, connectivity, market data and analytic services for the Financial Markets community. Delivered as a fully managed Infrastructure-as-a-Service offering, TNS provides a global, mission-critical footprint that can significantly help reduce the burdens, complexities and costs attributed to firms 'going direct.' Through its ultra-low latency connectivity, its global market data offerings and its dedicated 24x7x365 local support, TNS remains the trusted solution provider to more than 750 counterparties globally.

