17.02.2026 15:10 Uhr
Qodo 2.1 Introduces First Continuous Learning Rules System for Enterprise AI Code Review

Code Quality Rules create, maintain, and prove themselves, automatically discovering and customizing standards from real code

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qodo, the leader in AI-powered code review and quality, today announced the market's first and only intelligent Rules System for AI governance. The new system replaces static, manually maintained rule files with an intelligent governance layer that automatically generates rules from actual code patterns and past review decisions, continuously maintains rule health, enforces them in every code review, and measures their real-world impact.

As AI accelerates software development, governance has become a growing risk for the modern enterprise. Today's coding standards exist as hard-to-enforce instructions and siloed rule files that degrade over time. Current AI tools depend on manually written rules or prompts, treating coding standards as suggestions rather than enforceable policy. This fragmentation undermines code integrity, prevents meaningful measurement of quality outcomes, and limits leadership's ability to maintain governance at scale.

Qodo's Rules System establishes a unified source of truth for organizational coding standards. Acting as a living governance layer, the Rules System continuously learns from code patterns and review decisions, evolving as codebases change. The system automates the entire lifecycle of a coding rule: discovering new rules from actual behavior, maintaining rule health by detecting conflicts and duplicates, and programmatically enforcing those rules in code review workflows. All rules are centrally managed through a single portal, with analytics that track adoption, violations, and improvement trends across the entire development toolchain.

"Engineering standards shouldn't be scattered across docs, linters, and engineer's heads," said Itamar Friedman, CEO and co-founder of Qodo. "AI is producing more code than ever, which means organizations need their standards to be just as intelligent as their AI coding tools. Qodo's Rules System enables organizations to define standards based on real behavior, maintain them automatically, and prove their impact with real analytics. This is how you scale code quality in the age of AI."

Qodo Rules delivers a complete lifecycle for rule management. Key capabilities include:

  • Automatic Rule Discovery: The Rules Discovery Agent generates standards from codebases and PR feedback, eliminating tedious manual authoring.
  • Intelligent Maintenance: The Rules Expert Agent continuously identifies conflicts, duplicates, and outdated standards to prevent rule decay.
  • Scalable Enforcement: Rules are enforced automatically during PR code review with recommended fixes provided.
  • Real-World Analytics: Track adoption rates, violation trends, and improvement metrics to prove standards are working.

"Maintaining consistent standards is critical for our engineering teams," said Ofer Morag Brin, Hibob. "Qodo's Rules System didn't just surface the standards we had scattered across different places; it operationalized them. The system continuously reinforces how our teams actually review and write code, and we are seeing stronger consistency, faster onboarding, and measurable improvements in review quality across teams."

For more information or to schedule a demo, visit www.qodo.ai.

About Qodo
Qodo is an AI code review and quality platform built to turn today's high-velocity code generation into high-quality software, serving as trust and governance infrastructure for enterprise engineering teams. With Qodo 2.1, Qodo introduces advanced context engineering and a multi-agent review system that draws on full-repository signals (including codebase history and prior PR decisions) to deliver more accurate, explainable, and actionable feedback while reducing noise and enforcing organization-specific standards. Founded in 2018, Qodo has raised $50 million, backed by TLV Partners, Vine Ventures, Susa Ventures, Square Peg, and angel investors including executives from OpenAI, Shopify, and Snyk.

Media Contact:
Janabeth Ward
Scratch Marketing + Media for Qodo
qodo@scratchmm.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
