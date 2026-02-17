Quest Software Inc.: Quest Software Transforms Data Management with the Introduction of the Quest Trusted Data Management Platform Featuring the Automated Data Product Factory - the First Converged and Automated Platform Built for AI

Quest delivers data products 54 percent faster through groundbreaking innovation from data model to AI-readiness at the speed and scale that AI demands

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quest Software, a global leader in data management, cybersecurity, and platform modernization, today launched the Quest Trusted Data Management Platform featuring the Automated Data Product Factory, the industry's first and only unified, SaaS-native solution purpose-built for delivering trusted, AI-ready data at speed and scale. The Quest Trusted Data Management Platform unifies and automates five core capabilities including data modeling, data cataloging, data governance, data quality, and a data marketplace. Customers can now save months of work, millions of dollars, and achieve faster time to value through the automated creation and delivery of trusted data products. To learn more, visit quest.com/data-management-platform.

Organizations worldwide are unable to scale their AI initiatives because trusted, reliable data remains a gap in achieving AI success. The Quest Trusted Data Management Platform helps companies with:

Up to 54 percent faster time to data product delivery

A cost savings of up to 40 percent

Controlling data product sprawl through intelligent matching, improving reuse by up to 50 percent





"Customers are battling a common problem: a lack of trusted data. The current approach to data management is complex, inefficient, and breaking under its own weight with organizations unable to realize the promise of AI," said Tim Page, CEO of Quest Software. "The Quest Trusted Data Management Platform featuring the Automated Data Product Factory delivers simplicity through automation, unifying multiple capabilities in a singular, converged offering. Customers benefit from improved data accuracy, trust-scored data products, improved productivity, reusability, a faster time-to-market, at dramatically lower cost."

"As more data solutions have emerged in recent years, it's been clear that organizations desire and need a single data management platform - and Quest Software has finally delivered that," said Stewart Bond, Vice President of IDC's Data Intelligence and Integration Software Service. "By providing real-time, governed, contextualized data products, converged data management platforms can contribute to organizations enjoying higher levels of innovation, faster time to value, and improvements in financial business KPIs."

The new Automated Data Product Factory is Quest Software's transformative new capability that uses AI to automate the creation of production-ready data products using natural language prompts. By utilizing natural language, the platform will translate business-critical needs into governed, trusted data products ready for use in AI initiatives. Currently, organizations have multiple teams across data modeling, metadata management, data quality, and governance, with each group taking weeks - if not months - to create a data product. Now, the Quest Trusted Data Management Platform featuring the Automated Data Product Factory leverages automation to reduce the time to create a trusted data product from weeks into days, saving organizations significant cost - potentially millions of dollars.

Kevin Smith, Chief Data Officer at Tokio Marine HCC International, part of the Tokio Marine Group, one of the world's leading insurance organizations, said: "Previously, the creation of data products was a highly manual process, and we were keen to streamline it to improve efficiency. By adopting the Quest Trusted Data Management Platform, we can now make trusted data available to the business far more quickly. The vast capabilities of the Automated Data Product Factory open up exciting opportunities to accelerate and improve the scalability of our company."

The Quest Trusted Data Management Platform provides the industry's first transparent and explainable trust scoring system featuring a nine-component trust score framework. The nine-component system quantifies data trustworthiness across data quality, user ratings, governance completeness, timeliness, lifecycle, popularity, and more. The scores are customizable and embedded directly into the platform, giving organizations confidence to act on data without second-guessing. With data drift detection that continuously detects any underlying data changes with automatic trust score updates, organizations can operate with confidence.

Beyond the benefits of delivering AI-ready data products at speed and scale, Quest's unified platform further enables enhanced productivity and cost savings by delivering data products with high reusability, saving companies significant cost - potentially millions of dollars in cycles of reinvention and rework. Now, analysts and data scientists will spend less time reinventing data products for one-time use, and more time generating insights, delivering more value to any organization. Further, every data product created by the Quest Trusted Data Management Platform is automatically enriched with governance context including lineage, business terms, policies, and quality signals from its inception.

"As more and more companies look to make AI successful for them, they are desperately in need of tools that unify solutions, save time and money, and of course, are trusted," said Edwin Vargas, Managing Director, Americas - AI Business Solutions and Security Partnerships, Microsoft. "The Quest Trusted Data Management Platform, and the Automated Data Product Factory that it features, breaks down silos, removes the need for multiple tools, and delivers something all companies will find worthwhile - and that is data gold. We're thrilled that the Quest Trusted Data Management Platform runs on Microsoft Azure and is available to customers in the Microsoft Marketplace. This is a monumental moment in SaaS offerings, and we're fortunate to have had such a long partnership with Quest Software."

Gartner recently provided direction to the industry stating in its Market Guide for Data Management Platforms that "organizations can save up to 50% on costs and operations efforts through converged platforms." This is because, according to Gartner, "on average, organizations have deployed a dozen data management solutions with overlapping functionalities, and they lack architectural flexibility," and that with a converged platform, companies "can use the technology in this emerging market to reduce silos, and to augment their data for current and innovative use cases." With this release, Quest is now delivering capabilities that Gartner predicts will become mandatory for data management platforms by 2028.

Quest's Partner Program is evolving to further recognize the full value partners bring to the customer journey. The company is developing deeper engagement with partners who build, sell, and service solutions to create a collaborative channel ecosystem. The Quest Trusted Data Management Platform creates an opportunity for channel partners to help customers ensure long-term AI success.

Tiger Analytics is a global AI and advanced analytics consulting firm that helps enterprises solve complex business challenges and drive measurable value using data, machine learning, and artificial intelligence. It partners with Fortune 1000 companies to deliver data science, data engineering, and business analytics solutions across industries worldwide. "As organizations scale AI and advanced analytics, aligning data modeling with data product delivery has become critical. Quest's latest product enhancement brings together data modeling, metadata, data quality, and governance into a single, integrated foundation. This significantly reduces complexity and manual effort, helping enterprises accelerate data product development while improving consistency and trust at scale," said Ravi Shankar, Senior Partner, Data Transformation at Tiger Analytics.

With more than three decades of experience, Sandhill Consultants is a global leader in enterprise data intelligence and modeling, providing industry-acclaimed software solutions, implementation support, and professional services that empower businesses to transform their data into strategic value. "We see Quest Software's Trusted Data Management Platform and the Automated Data Product Factory as the AI-first platform that accelerates the creation of trusted, reusable data assets, shortens time to market from months to days, integrates with enterprise AI strategies, and enables data leaders to drive revenue and business outcomes faster, and more efficiently," said Robert Lutton, Vice President, Sandhill Consultants.

