Spain installed 339 MWh of storage linked to PV self-consumption in 2025, up 119% year on year, according to APPA Renovables. The country added 1,214 MW of new self-consumption capacity, bringing the total to 9.6 GW.From ESS News Self-consumption of PV in Spain has established itself as a structural driver of the energy transition, even though the sector has faced three consecutive years of contraction and is currently lagging behind the pace required to meet the targets of the National Integrated Energy and Climate Plan (PNIEC). This is according to the fourth edition of the Annual Report on ...

