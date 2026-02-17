Anzeige
Dienstag, 17.02.2026
17.02.2026 15:38 Uhr
The Language Group Announces Secure and Compliant On-Demand Healthcare Translation Platform Fetch is Now Patent-Protected

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA / ACCESS Newswire / February 17, 2026 / The Language Group (TLG), a leader in language services and technology-enabled solutions, today announced that Fetch, its on-demand healthcare translation platform, is now patent protected. Designed to address language access as a patient safety, compliance, and equity imperative, Fetch brings together people, process, and technology to simplify how clinically critical translations are requested, delivered, and embedded into real-world healthcare workflows by the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

On-demand healthcare translation platforms must balance speed, accuracy, and compliance in high-risk clinical environments. Fetch delivers secure, human-in-the-loop translations designed to support patient safety, regulatory requirements, and clear patient communication.

Built specifically for healthcare environments, Fetch provides fast, on-demand, clinically reviewed translations of discharge summaries and written patient communications, helping organizations reduce communication risk while meeting strict regulatory and security requirements. Rather than relying on automation alone, Fetch combines AI-assisted translation with qualified human review, ensuring accuracy, context, and patient comprehension at one of the most critical transition points in care.

"Fetch exists because healthcare organizations needed a responsible alternative to AI-only translation," said Giovanni Donatelli, Founder and CEO of The Language Group. "We built Fetch to reflect the reality of clinical communication, where accuracy, accountability, and trust matter as much as speed. Protecting this workflow ensures we can continue delivering language access that supports patient safety, regulatory confidence, and equitable care."

Unlike point solutions that prioritize efficiency at the expense of reliability, Fetch operationalizes a human-in-the-loop translation model, embedding professional linguistic review directly into the workflow without slowing down care delivery. This approach aligns with growing industry consensus that fully automated translation is insufficient for high-risk clinical content, where even minor errors can result in confusion, non-adherence, or adverse outcomes.

"Fetch wasn't built overnight," said Rolf Hecken, Global VP of Tech at The Language Group. "This workflow represents more than five years of careful development, informed by over 25 years of experience in language services. Every element, from PHI handling and compliance controls to linguistic validation, was designed to meet the realities of healthcare delivery at scale."

Fetch supports healthcare organizations' obligations under HIPAA, Section 1557 of the Affordable Care Act, Title VI, and Joint Commission language access standards, delivering secure, audited translations directly within existing clinical systems. By improving patient understanding and reducing preventable communication failures, Fetch helps organizations strengthen outcomes while minimizing regulatory and operational risk.

For more information about Fetch and The Language Group, visit: https://thelanguagegroup.com/fetch/

About The Language Group

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, The Language Group (TLG) is an award-winning language solutions company providing healthcare translation and interpretation services. With a global talent network and offices in Europe and the US, TLG combines more than a century of senior management expertise with innovative technology and deep cultural understanding to help organizations communicate with confidence in any language.

For more information on Fetch, visit https://thelanguagegroup.com/fetch/.

Contact Information

Kaile Dills
Marketing Specialist
757-431-9004
marketing@thelanguagegroup.com

SOURCE: The Language Group



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/the-language-group-announces-secure-and-compliant-on-demand-healthcar-1137651

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
